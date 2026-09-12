While best known for smartphones, its product ecosystem spans several categories. They produce smartphones like the Yuva series, Z series, N series and Blaze series.

Lava International Limited is an Indian technology company based in Noida that produces a wide variety of electronics locally under the government's "Make in India" initiative.

Lava is ready to launch another N series mobile phone. It released a glimpse of the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G on the official Amazon site. Ahead of the launch, the company revealed the handset's specifications.

Design features

The revealed glimpse shows a flat mid frame and the power button design of the upcoming Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G. It appears to have a flat rear panel with a square-shaped rear camera island in the top-left corner.

The microsite reveals that the smartphone will feature dust- and splash-resistant protection. It aims to deliver an infinite flow of scrolling, switching, and multitasking.

The handset is expected to sport a 6.75-inch IPS (in plain switching) display and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Camera Features

The camera module seems to have four cutouts, including one for the LED flash. It will also sport a flat mid frame, with the power button and volume controls placed on the right side of the phone. The SIM tray will be placed on the right side.

Battery features

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G smartphone is confirmed to have a 6000mAh battery. The handset will be available in India via the Amazon microsite. It is also expected to support 18 W fast charging.

Launching details

The handset will be launched in India on September 18 at 12 PM IST. It is available in two colour options: Gold and Blue.

Lava is expected to reveal the complete specifications, features, design details, pricing, and availability at the launch. More information will be available once the company officially unveils the device.

Details regarding the price, chipset, display size, and charging capabilities are still unknown. Nevertheless, the Noida-based tech company is anticipated to disclose this information as the phone's launch approaches.

Lava Bold N4 Lite 4G Vs Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

The Bold N4 Lite is positioned as an entry-level 4G smartphone, launched in India on August 27, with a Unisoc SC9863A chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 16 Go Edition.

The upcoming handset is considered the next level of the N4 Lite smartphone, as shown by the difference in battery capacity between the two devices.