On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 16 and is claimed to offer a clean software experience. For photography, it features an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G has been introduced in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The phone also supports up to 6GB of virtual RAM, giving users up to 12GB of RAM.

Lava has expanded its 5G smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Bold N4 Pro 5G. The new handset combines a large 120Hz display, a Unisoc 5G chipset and a 6,000mAh battery, while running Android 16 out of the box.

The phone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Unisoc T8200 5G chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery. Lava has not yet revealed the device's charging capabilities.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Design and Other Features

The handset features a flat rear panel with a raised, rounded-rectangle camera island positioned in the top-left corner. The module houses two prominent camera lenses, a smaller circular element and an LED flash.

The handset also gets a flat frame, with the power button and volume controls located on the right side. At the front, Lava has opted for a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera.

The smartphone carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Lava is also offering its free home service with the device, providing doorstep after-sales support across India.

Price and Sale Details

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G is priced at a special launch price of Rs 13,999, inclusive of all offers, for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The smartphone will go on sale through Amazon from September 26 at 12 PM IST. It will be available in Monaco Blue and Opulent Lilac.

The Amazon listing currently shows only some of the phone's specifications, with additional details expected ahead of the sale.