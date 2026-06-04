Technology

Lava Bold N2 5G Launched in India: Price, Sale Date & Specs Revealed

Lava has launched the Bold N2 5G in India at Rs 12,999, with a launch offer price of Rs 11,999. Featuring a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, Unisoc T8200 processor, Android 16, IP64 rating, and a 6,000mAh battery, the smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India from June 9.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Lava Bold N2 5G
Lava Bold N2 5G launched in India

Lava has expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Lava Bold N2 5G in India. Announced on June 3, the new handset brings 5G connectivity, a large battery, and a high-refresh-rate display at an affordable price point.

Design and Display

The Lava Bold N2 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Camera Features

For photography, the handset sports an AI-backed dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor, while a 5-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Battery and Other Features

The smartphone comes with an IP64-rated dust and water-resistant build and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. One of its biggest highlights is the massive 6,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

Lava claims the battery can deliver up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and up to 743 minutes of screen-on time on a single charge. A 10W charger is included in the retail box.

Running Android 16 out of the box, the Lava Bold N2 5G aims to offer a balanced mix of performance, battery life, and affordability for budget-conscious users looking to step into the 5G era.

Lava Bold N2 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.75-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorOcta-core 6nm Unisoc T8200
Operating SystemAndroid 16
RAM & Storage4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear CameraAI-backed dual camera setup with 13MP primary sensor
Front Camera5MP selfie camera
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint sensor
DurabilityIP64 dust and water resistance
Battery6,000mAh
Charging18W fast charging (10W charger included in the box)
Battery Life ClaimUp to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and up to 743 minutes of screen-on time
ColoursBillionaire Blue, Regal Gold
PriceRs 12,999 (Launch offer: Rs 11,999)
Sale DateJune 9, 2026, at 12 PM
AvailabilityAmazon India

Pricing and Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As part of a special launch offer, customers can purchase the device at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The phone will be available in Billionaire Blue and Regal Gold colour options.

The Lava Bold N2 5G will go on sale starting June 9 at 12 PM via Amazon India.

The new model succeeds the Lava Bold N2 4G, which was introduced earlier this year in February at a starting price of Rs 7,499. Compared to its predecessor, the 5G variant brings notable upgrades, including a more powerful processor, support for Android 16, and enhanced connectivity.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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