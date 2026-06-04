For photography, the handset sports an AI-backed dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor, while a 5-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Lava Bold N2 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Lava has expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Lava Bold N2 5G in India. Announced on June 3, the new handset brings 5G connectivity, a large battery, and a high-refresh-rate display at an affordable price point.

Battery and Other Features

The smartphone comes with an IP64-rated dust and water-resistant build and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. One of its biggest highlights is the massive 6,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

Lava claims the battery can deliver up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and up to 743 minutes of screen-on time on a single charge. A 10W charger is included in the retail box.

Running Android 16 out of the box, the Lava Bold N2 5G aims to offer a balanced mix of performance, battery life, and affordability for budget-conscious users looking to step into the 5G era.

Lava Bold N2 5G Specifications Specification Details Display 6.75-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 Operating System Android 16 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera AI-backed dual camera setup with 13MP primary sensor Front Camera 5MP selfie camera Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Durability IP64 dust and water resistance Battery 6,000mAh Charging 18W fast charging (10W charger included in the box) Battery Life Claim Up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and up to 743 minutes of screen-on time Colours Billionaire Blue, Regal Gold Price Rs 12,999 (Launch offer: Rs 11,999) Sale Date June 9, 2026, at 12 PM Availability Amazon India

Pricing and Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As part of a special launch offer, customers can purchase the device at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The phone will be available in Billionaire Blue and Regal Gold colour options.

The Lava Bold N2 5G will go on sale starting June 9 at 12 PM via Amazon India.

The new model succeeds the Lava Bold N2 4G, which was introduced earlier this year in February at a starting price of Rs 7,499. Compared to its predecessor, the 5G variant brings notable upgrades, including a more powerful processor, support for Android 16, and enhanced connectivity.