Lava Probuds Xplore 13° Launched in India at Rs 969

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Lava has expanded its audio product lineup in India with the launch of the new Lava Probuds Xplore 13°, an affordable pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds designed for users who want bass-focused audio, reliable battery life, and useful everyday features without spending too much.

Launched on November 16, 2026, the all-new earbuds arrived with 13mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, Intelligent Noise Cancellation (INC), and a claimed total battery life.