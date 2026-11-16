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Lava Probuds Xplore 13° Launched in India at Rs 969

Lava has launched the Probuds Xplore 13° TWS earbuds in India at ₹969. The new earbuds feature 13mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, intelligent noise cancellation, 60ms low-latency gaming mode and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Thangaraja Palaniappan
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Lava Probuds Xplore 13
Lava launched Probuds Xplore 13 in India
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Lava has expanded its audio product lineup in India with the launch of the new Lava Probuds Xplore 13°, an affordable pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds designed for users who want bass-focused audio, reliable battery life, and useful everyday features without spending too much.

Launched on November 16, 2026, the all-new earbuds arrived with 13mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, Intelligent Noise Cancellation (INC), and a claimed total battery life.

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Audio And Call Performance

Speaker Device

  • Contains 13mm dynamic drivers built with a copper ring coil to deliver enhanced bass and balanced mids and highs.

Audio Specs

  • The earbuds support a frequency response range of 100Hz to 10,000Hz and a signal-to-noise ratio exceeding 60dB.

Call Noise Reduction

  • It uses Intelligent Noise Cancellation (INC) to cancel background distractions during voice calls.

Low-Latency Gaming

  • Includes a Pro Gaming Mode with 60ms low latency for synchronised audio during mobile gaming and video streaming.

Battery And Charging

Battery Capacity

  • The wireless earbuds are equipped with a 35mAh cell in each earbud and a 350mAh battery in the charging case.

Playback And Talk Time

  • Offers up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge, up to 30 hours total with the case, and up to 4.5 hours of continuous talk time.

Fast Charging

  • Provides about 90 minutes of audio playback from a quick 10-minute charge.

Full Charge And Standby

  • The earbuds will be recharged in about 3 minutes and the case in about 70 minutes, while offering up to 2,000 hours of standby time.

Connectivity, Controls And Design

Wireless Chipset

  • The earbuds run on Bluetooth 5.4, powered by the AB5656C2 chipset, which supports single-device pairing and a wireless range of up to 10 meters.

Smart Controls

  • Earbuds feature touch controls, along with built-in voice assistant support.

Build And Durability

  • Carries an IPX5 water-resistance rating against sweat and light splashes, with a textured grip in colours like Stereo White or Sonic Black.

Dimensions And Weight

  • The charging case measures 60 × 45 × 21mm and weighs about 50g.

After-Sales Support

  • Backed by Lava's Over-the-Counter Replacement (OTR) warranty policy across India.

Pricing And Retail Details

The Lava Probuds Xplore 13° launched at ₹969 on Amazon India, reflecting a 68% discount off the listed ₹2,999 MRP.

The earbuds are sold directly on Amazon with free delivery and cashback offers, and are also available at authorised offline retail stores nationwide.

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