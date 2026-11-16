Lava Probuds Xplore 13° Launched in India at Rs 969

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Lava has expanded its audio product lineup in India with the launch of the new Lava Probuds Xplore 13°, an affordable pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds designed for users who want bass-focused audio, reliable battery life, and useful everyday features without spending too much.
Launched on November 16, 2026, the all-new earbuds arrived with 13mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, Intelligent Noise Cancellation (INC), and a claimed total battery life.
Audio And Call Performance
Speaker Device
Audio Specs
Call Noise Reduction
Low-Latency Gaming
Battery And Charging
Battery Capacity
Playback And Talk Time
Fast Charging
Full Charge And Standby
Connectivity, Controls And Design
Wireless Chipset
Smart Controls
Build And Durability
Dimensions And Weight
After-Sales Support
Pricing And Retail Details
The Lava Probuds Xplore 13° launched at ₹969 on Amazon India, reflecting a 68% discount off the listed ₹2,999 MRP.
The earbuds are sold directly on Amazon with free delivery and cashback offers, and are also available at authorised offline retail stores nationwide.