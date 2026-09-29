The Lava Shark Pro 5G is the predecessor of the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, and the company has expanded its lineup with a focus on battery life and 5G connectivity.

Lava International Limited, an Indian multinational technology company, launched the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G in India on September 29, 2026.

Lava has launched its next-level smartphone, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, joining the Lava Shark 2 4G and Shark 2 5G. The new smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and runs on a Unisoc chipset.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G

Display features

The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone built around a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD that runs at up to a 120Hz refresh rate and peaks at 550 nits.

The higher refresh rate should carry through the interface, keeping everyday navigation fast and fluid. The handset also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G runs on an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset. Lava claims that the smartphone scored more than 5,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Camera features

Lava Shark 2 5G sports a single 50-megapixel AI camera on the back. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The phone offers Dual View Video recording and can capture videos at up to 2K/30 fps.

Battery Features

The Lava Shark 2 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging. It also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 6GB. It also features a 128 GB storage configuration.

The device will also support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Pricing and Availability

Lava Shark 2 5G in India starts at Rs. 16,699 for the only variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is now on sale in the country via multiple Lava-authorised offline and online retail channels.

Colour options

The handset is available in Blue and Silver. The tech firm is also offering free doorstep phone service to customers across India, similar to its previous products.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G VS Lava Shark Pro 5G

The core advancements in the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G over its predecessor focus on significant upgrades to the cameras, software, battery life, and overall performance.

The Shark 2 Pro 5G ships with Android 16 and includes Lava's custom Vayu AI digital companion, while the previous model runs Android 15 without these advanced AI additions.

The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G delivers a much smoother user experience by bumping the display refresh rate from 90 Hz to 120 Hz.

To power these upgrades, Lava bumped the base memory to 6 GB of RAM and packed in a massive 6000 mAh battery (up from 5000 mAh), while improving the device's durability rating to IP64 for better dust and water resistance.