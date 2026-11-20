The Lava Smart 4 Pro is a dual SIM smartphone. It runs Android 16, and the company claims it has "no bloatware and no ads". The Lava Smart 4 Pro also features a 6.75-inch HD+ display (720 x 1,570 pixels).

Lava Mobiles, an Indian mobile phone company, has recently launched its new smartphone in India. It launched the Lava Smart 4 Pro as the third model in its lineup, priced competitively in the Indian market.

Lava has launched the Lava Smart 4 Pro, powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset. It is priced at Rs 10,999 and comes in two colour variants in India.

It has an LCD touchscreen with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The Noida-based smartphone maker claims that its new handset ships with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for drop and shock resistance.

RAM and Processor Details

The smartphone is powered by the Octa-Core Unisoc T610 chipset, built on a 12nm process. It features six efficiency cores and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 1.8GHz.

The smartphone also features 4GB of RAM with support for virtual RAM expansion by up to 4GB. It also offers 64GB of onboard storage, expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Camera Details

For the camera, the Lava Smart 4 Pro features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an LED flash. The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with screen flash, housed inside a waterdrop-style notch.

Battery

The device packs a 7000mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Lava claims up to 950 hours of standby time and 748 minutes of YouTube playback.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The tech firm offers a one-year warranty on the handset.

Price and Availability

The Lava Smart 4 Pro in India is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the sole variant, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is available exclusively through Lava's offline retail channels.

Similar to its Lava handsets, the tech firm offers free doorstep service to customers across India. It is available in two colour options: Konark Gold and Neelam Blue.

With a 7000mAh battery and a starting price of Rs. 10,999, the Lava Smart 4 Pro enters India's budget smartphone segment, focusing on battery capacity and affordability.