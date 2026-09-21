The Virat Curve 5G sits in one of the most competitive sections of India's smartphone market.

The new Lava Virat Curve 5G arrives with a curved AMOLED screen, a 6000 mAh battery and most interestingly, a small secondary display on the rear panel.

Lava has added a new model to its growing Virat smartphone family in India, and this time the company is putting as much emphasis on design as on specifications.

Key Specifications And Features

Display Performance

Display Specifications Specification Details Main Screen 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D Curved AMOLED panel. Refresh Rate Smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Brightness 1100 nits peak brightness with HDR10+ support. Rear Mini Display Shape A unique pill-shaped secondary screen on the back. Function It displays notifications, battery status, music controls and customisable emojis.

Hardware and Battery

Hardware Specifications Specification Details Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. Memory 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Storage 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Battery Life 6,000mAh high-capacity battery. Charging Supports 45W fast charging and comes with a 33W charger in the box.

Camera System

Camera Specifications Specification Details Rear Camera 50MP Sony IMX752 primary shooter. Front Camera 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Build and Software

Build and Software Specifications Specification Details Durability MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Software Runs a clean, ad-free version of Android 16. Lava promises 2 major OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches.

Additional Features

Vegan leather back, dual stereo speakers, dual-microphone noise cancellation, an integrated IR Blaster, and built-in Vayu AI capabilities.

Design And Colors

It features a premium vegan leather finish and comes in three colourways: Heritage Indigo, Makrana Ivory, and Ellora Slate.

Pricing And Value Breakdown

The Lava Virat Curve 5G carries a standard retail price of Rs 23,999 for its sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

It is available at an effective introductory launch price of Rs 19,999 through eligible bank discounts during initial sales.

The price covers a one-year replacement warranty for the phone itself and a six-month warranty for bundled accessories.

Buyers also gain access to Lava's doorstep "Lava Free Service @Home" support included with the purchase.

Loading post from https://x.com/LavaMobile/status/2101942049134317804…

Lava Virat Curve 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5

The OnePlus Nord 5 sits in a higher price-and-performance bracket, making the comparison useful for buyers willing to stretch their budget.

OnePlus equips the Nord 5 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage, a 6.83-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, and a 6800mAh battery with 80W charging.

Its camera setup includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the front camera is also 50MP.

The Virat Curve is considerably simpler on paper, with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, the Dimensity 7100 chipset, and a single 50MP rear camera.

Its key differentiators are the curved AMOLED panel, rear Mini Display, and starting price of ₹23,999.

OnePlus lists the Nord 5 from ₹33,999 on its official website, although current retail listings can vary considerably by configuration and offers.

The comparison shows Lava isn't trying to reproduce a high-performance gaming phone.

The Virat Curve is built around a mix of looks, everyday performance, battery capacity, and unusual hardware features.

The Lava Virat 5G arrives at a time when India's mid-range smartphone market is becoming increasingly crowded.

Many phones in this price range now offer high-refresh-rate AMOLED screens, 5G connectivity, large batteries, and capable processors, making differentiation increasingly difficult.

That explains the direction Lava has taken with this phone.

Instead of competing only on processor specs or camera count, the Virat Curve combines a curved AMOLED panel, a large battery, durability features, and a small rear display.