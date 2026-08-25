Technology

Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G Launched with 6000mAh battery at Rs. 15,999

Lava has launched the Virat V1 Pro 5G in India at Rs. 15,999, featuring a 120Hz display, Unisoc T8200 chipset, 50MP camera and 6,000mAh battery. The phone goes on sale via Flipkart on August 31.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G
Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G launched with 6000mAh battery
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Noida-based smartphone maker Lava launched its new smartphone, the Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G, in India. The smartphone starts at Rs. 15,999 in the country, with a budget-friendly price tag.

Display features

Lava has launched the new Virat V1 Pro 5G in India, expanding its budget-focused Virat smartphone lineup. It is a dual-SIM budget handset from the tech firm.

The device ships with Android 16 and features a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 260 ppi pixel density.

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The Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G runs on a Unisoc T8200 chipset. The handset will deliver a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Camera features

The Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel AI camera with fixed focus, along with an unnamed secondary camera.

For selfies and video calls, it includes an 8-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the manufacturer says the device has an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and splashes.

Loading post from https://x.com/LavaMobile/status/2091412801990332828

Battery and connectivity options

The Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G features a robust 6,000mAh battery and includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and GPS.

It includes sensors such as an accelerometer, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The device measures 168.29 x 77.64 x 8.68 mm and weighs about 207g.

Pricing

In India, the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB is priced at Rs. 15,999. The company is offering up to Rs. 2,000 in bank discounts, bringing the effective price to Rs. 13,999.

Availability

The smartphone will go on sale in the country on August 31 at 12 pm. It can bepurchased tia Flipkart. It is available in two colour options: Sikkim Midnight and Spiti Frost. 

With the Virat V1 Pro 5G, Lava is focusing on the features that matter most to budget-conscious smartphone buyers.

Its combination of battery capacity, Android 16 and generous memory could make it an appealing choice for users seeking a feature-rich 5G smartphone at a relatively affordable price.

Specifications of Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen6.75-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Pixel Density260 ppi pixel density
Chipset
ProcessorUnisocT8200
Battery
Capacity6,000mAh battery. 
Camera
Rear50-megapixel AI camera paired with a secondary camera
Front8-megapixel front-facing camera
Storage
RAM & Storage6GB of RAM and 128GB
Pricing
PriceRs. 15,999
Colour
OptionsSikkim Midnight, Spiti Frost
Connnectivity
Networks & Ports5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, GPS
Availablity
RegionLaunched in India
Sale DateSale date: August 31 at 12 pm (IST)
PlatformFlipkart
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