The device ships with Android 16 and features a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 260 ppi pixel density.

Lava has launched the new Virat V1 Pro 5G in India , expanding its budget-focused Virat smartphone lineup. It is a dual-SIM budget handset from the tech firm.

Noida-based smartphone maker Lava launched its new smartphone, the Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G, in India. The smartphone starts at Rs. 15,999 in the country, with a budget-friendly price tag.

The Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G runs on a Unisoc T8200 chipset. The handset will deliver a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Camera features

The Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel AI camera with fixed focus, along with an unnamed secondary camera.

For selfies and video calls, it includes an 8-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the manufacturer says the device has an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and splashes.

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Battery and connectivity options

The Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G features a robust 6,000mAh battery and includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and GPS.

It includes sensors such as an accelerometer, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The device measures 168.29 x 77.64 x 8.68 mm and weighs about 207g.

Pricing

In India, the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB is priced at Rs. 15,999. The company is offering up to Rs. 2,000 in bank discounts, bringing the effective price to Rs. 13,999.

Availability

The smartphone will go on sale in the country on August 31 at 12 pm. It can bepurchased tia Flipkart. It is available in two colour options: Sikkim Midnight and Spiti Frost.

With the Virat V1 Pro 5G, Lava is focusing on the features that matter most to budget-conscious smartphone buyers.

Its combination of battery capacity, Android 16 and generous memory could make it an appealing choice for users seeking a feature-rich 5G smartphone at a relatively affordable price.