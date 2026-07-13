Earlier, the company introduced the Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro, offering affordable smartphones with modern features for value-conscious buyers.

Lava has been steadily expanding its smartphone portfolio in India with several new launches across the budget segment.

The first Virata series is launching in India with Lava Virat V1 5G and 4G phones. The mobile is scheduled to launch on July 21. It will be offered in two colourways and will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Building on this momentum, Lava has now launched the Lava Virat V1 series, which includes the Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 4G.

With these new additions, the homegrown brand aims to strengthen its presence in the entry-level and budget smartphone market by offering stylish designs, reliable performance, and competitive pricing.

The smartphone maker, in an X post, has confirmed the launch of the new Lava Virat series in India and revealed the launch date and time.

The new series Handset will launch on July 21 at 12 pm IST. Lava has not differentiated the phone's designs. Just the rear camera modules are slightly different, not much though.

Availability

It was launched as the first two handsets in the lineup in the country. It is now live on Flipkart, confirming that the lineup will be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce platform.

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Camera and control Features

In addition to the launch date, the company revealed the design of the two upcoming smartphones. Both handsets are similar in terms of design. The company claimed, however, that both smartphones are shown to sport slightly different rear camera modules.

The Lava Virat V1 4G is shown to sport a square-shaped rear camera module, housing two camera lenses. The handset is confirmed to feature a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with an LED flash.

The upcoming smartphone is similar to the Lava Smart 4 Plus, which was launched on June 25 at a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

Colour Options

When it comes to smartphone design, the company revealed the position of the power button on both devices, which is similar. The power button and the volume controls are on the right side of both the 4G and 5G variants.

The Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 4G phones will be offered in two colour variants: Blue and Gold. Just like other smartphones on the global market, this one also has a Type-C port at the bottom. There is also a speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the phone.

The other major features, such as the chipset, storage configuration, and internal components, are expected to be revealed soon by the official phone makers.