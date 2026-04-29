Technology

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Arrives in India: Price, Specs, and Features

Lenovo launches the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 in India with a 13-inch 3.5K 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and AI-powered features. Priced from ₹39,999, the tablet targets students and professionals with powerful performance and smart tools.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Lenovo Idea tab pro
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

The digital world in India just received a massive upgrade with the official launch of the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2. This new arrival is not just a simple update; it is a powerful tool designed for students, artists, and professionals who need a fast and reliable screen for their daily work.

With a focus on artificial intelligence and a stunning, large display, this tablet aims to change how people study and create.

Display and Design

The first thing that stands out is the giant 13-inch 3.5K PureSight Pro screen. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate, which means every swipe and scroll feels as smooth as silk.

Lenovo also offers a special Matte Edition for those who love to read or draw, as it feels just like real paper and prevents annoying light reflections.

What's New in Gen 2

Why should someone choose this tablet over the older version?

The new model is much faster thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and features a larger, sharper 13-inch screen compared to the 12.7-inch display on the previous generation.

It also introduces advanced AI tools, such as Live Transcript and AI Notes, that were not previously available.

Specifications

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display13-inch 3.5K (3504 x 2190) LCD, 144Hz, 800 nits peak brightness
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with Hexagon NPU
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 (Expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD)
Battery10,200mAh with 45W Fast Charging
Operating SystemAndroid 16 (Guaranteed updates up to Android 18)
Rear Camera13MP Autofocus
Front Camera8MP Fixed Focus
AudioQuad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1
Weight598 grams
BuildMetal Body
In-box AccessoryLenovo Tab Pen Plus

AI Features

This tablet is packed with smart features. It uses the latest Qualcomm Hexagon NPU to handle AI tasks right on the device. This allows for clever tools like "Circle to Search" and "Smart Reader," which help in finishing assignments or office work much faster.

Since the Tab Pen Plus is included in the box, there is no need to spend extra money to start sketching or taking notes.

Pricing and Availability

The tablet officially goes on sale on May 1, 2026, with a starting price of ₹39,999. However, early buyers can get a bank discount of ₹3,000, making the effective price ₹36,999.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 will be available on the official Lenovo website, major online shopping stores, and local retail shops across India.

It comes in three beautiful colours: Luna Grey, Cloud Grey, and Jelly Mint. For anyone looking for a mix of power and style, this tablet is ready to lead the way.

Topics

New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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