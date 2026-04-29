The first thing that stands out is the giant 13-inch 3.5K PureSight Pro screen. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate, which means every swipe and scroll feels as smooth as silk.

With a focus on artificial intelligence and a stunning, large display, this tablet aims to change how people study and create.

The digital world in India just received a massive upgrade with the official launch of the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2. This new arrival is not just a simple update; it is a powerful tool designed for students, artists, and professionals who need a fast and reliable screen for their daily work.

Lenovo also offers a special Matte Edition for those who love to read or draw, as it feels just like real paper and prevents annoying light reflections.

What's New in Gen 2

Why should someone choose this tablet over the older version?

The new model is much faster thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and features a larger, sharper 13-inch screen compared to the 12.7-inch display on the previous generation.

It also introduces advanced AI tools, such as Live Transcript and AI Notes, that were not previously available.

Specifications

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Specifications Specification Details Display 13-inch 3.5K (3504 x 2190) LCD, 144Hz, 800 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with Hexagon NPU RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 (Expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD) Battery 10,200mAh with 45W Fast Charging Operating System Android 16 (Guaranteed updates up to Android 18) Rear Camera 13MP Autofocus Front Camera 8MP Fixed Focus Audio Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 Weight 598 grams Build Metal Body In-box Accessory Lenovo Tab Pen Plus

AI Features

This tablet is packed with smart features. It uses the latest Qualcomm Hexagon NPU to handle AI tasks right on the device. This allows for clever tools like "Circle to Search" and "Smart Reader," which help in finishing assignments or office work much faster.

Since the Tab Pen Plus is included in the box, there is no need to spend extra money to start sketching or taking notes.

Pricing and Availability

The tablet officially goes on sale on May 1, 2026, with a starting price of ₹39,999. However, early buyers can get a bank discount of ₹3,000, making the effective price ₹36,999.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 will be available on the official Lenovo website, major online shopping stores, and local retail shops across India.

It comes in three beautiful colours: Luna Grey, Cloud Grey, and Jelly Mint. For anyone looking for a mix of power and style, this tablet is ready to lead the way.