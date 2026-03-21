Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Tablet is shaping up to be a premium Android gaming tablet, with top‑tier performance, a very smooth display, a massive battery, and great cooling for long gaming sessions. It’s especially attractive to you if you’re a gamer or power user who wants tablet‑level performance.

Lenovo has introduced its new, larger gaming tablet, the Legion Y700 Gen 5, in China. It features an 8.8-inch 165Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 9000mAh battery with 68W fast charging. It also features a high-resolution panel, an advanced cooling system, and AI-backed gaming and productivity tools.

It supports up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage, along with microSD expansion, and includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, targeting users looking for a compact, high-performance gaming device.

The 5th Gen Legion Y700 contains numerous AI features, such as AI Voiceprint Hunter 2.0, AI Pixel Sniper God 2.0, and cross-device AI search. It assists with AI note-taking features, a low-latency stylus, and Legion Halo lighting effects.

It features a 17,353 sq mm three-channel liquid-cooled vapour chamber with a central cooling architecture 3.0 for thermal management. It includes an 8-megapixel front camera with facial recognition and a 50-megapixel rear camera. For audio, the tablet features dual horizontal superlinear speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship chipset

Display:

3040 x 1904 resolution

8.8 3K LCD screen with 165 Hz refresh rate

800 nits peak brightness

high touch sampling and vibrant wide-colour gamut

Memory & Storage:

12 GB / 16 GB / up to 24 GB RAM with 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB storage options

Cameras:

50 MP rear + 8 MP front.

Battery:

Large 9,000 mAh battery

68 W fast charging

Connectivity:

Wi‑Fi 7

Bluetooth 6

Android 16 OS.

Gaming & AI:

Advanced AI network acceleration

big cooling solution &

optimised scheduling for sustained performance.

Colours:

Carbon Black

Ice White

Pricing:

12 GB + 256 GB → ~CNY 3,999 (Rs. 54,100)

16 GB + 512 GB → ~CNY 4,799 ( Rs. 64,900)

24 GB + 1 TB → ~CNY 5,999 (Rs. 81,100)



Currently, it is only available in China, and the official announcement of its release in India has not yet been confirmed. Users who want a cutting‑edge Android tablet with flagship performance and future‑ready connectivity features will appreciate its capabilities.