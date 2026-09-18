The Lenovo has launched the Legion 5i (2026), Legion 5A (2026), and LOQ 15AHP11 gaming laptopsLegion 5i (2026), Legion 5A (2026), and LOQ 15AHP11 gaming laptops in India.

On Thursday, Lenovo launched its upcoming gaming laptops for gamers and users seeking high-performance machines for gaming, content creation, and everyday productivity.

Lenovo has expanded its gaming laptop lineup with the launch of the new Legion 5i (2026), Legion 5A (2026), and LOQ 15AHP11 gaming laptops in India, featuring the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) and Lenovo Legion 5a (2026)

The Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) and Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) are equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 video RAM. The Legion 5a (2026) is also offered with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU.

Processor Details

The higher-end Legion 5i (2026) is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor, along with the LA1 and LA3 AI core chips. It also offers a swappable rear panel.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) will run on an AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor, paired with an LA1 AI core chip.

Display Features

Both the Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) and Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) support a 155.3-inch WQXGA OLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

The gaming-focused laptop is backed by an 80Wh battery. Both laptops weigh about 1.87kg and support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.

Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 Features and Specifications

The Lenovo Legion LOQ 15AHP11 features a 15.3-inch WQXGA IPS LCD screen with up to a 180Hz refresh rate. It also offers a lower-end 15.3-inch WUXGA screen option with up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

The gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, with up to 8GB of GDDR7 RAM. It also gets the LA1 AI core chip.

It also features thermal management support. The Lenovo Legion LOQ 15AHP11 gaming laptop uses the Hyperchamber Cooling system. The laptop offers the same RAM and SSD capacity as the Legion Gen 11 series.

It packs a 60Wh battery with Rapid Charge Pro support. The Legion LOQ 15AHP11 weighs about 2.1 kg and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

Price Details

The Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) starts at Rs. 2,65,990 in India. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) starts at Rs. 2,25,990. Lastly, Lenovo launched the LOQ 15AHP11 gaming laptop in India with a starting price of Rs. 1,99,990.

Availability

All three Lenovo gaming laptops are available on the Lenovo online store in multiple configurations. The Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) and Legion 5i (2026) are offered in the Eclipse Black colourway, and the Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 is on sale in a single Luna Grey shade.

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) and Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) Specification Details Display Screen 155.3-inch WQXGA OLED display Refresh Rate Up to a 165Hz refresh rate Brightness Up to 500 nits of peak brightness Processor GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 356H AI Chips LA1 and LA3 AI core chips Storage Video RAM 8GB of GDDR7 video RAM Battery Capacity 80Wh battery Weight Weight 1.87kg Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Price Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) Rs. 2,65,990 Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) Rs. 2,25,990 Colour Colour Eclipse Black

Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11