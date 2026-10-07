The Lenovo ThinkBook 14x sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Lenovo launched the ThinkBook 14x in India on October 7, 2026. It is positioned as a thin, lightweight Copilot+ PC, targeting professionals and students who need portable performance, AI capabilities, and a premium design.

Lenovo launched the ThinkBook 14x following its ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 lineup. The new model comes as a thin Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors.

The display delivers 500 nits of peak brightness and provides Eyesafe Certification 2.0 for blue-light protection.

The India-listed configurations come with 16GB LPDDR5X-8533 memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Lenovo's broader ThinkBook 14x specifications support up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory and up to two M.2 SSDs, depending on the model.

Processor details

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14x runs on Windows 11 Pro and comes with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It has dual SSD slots for additional storage. The laptop has MIL-STD-810H durability.

The single biggest advancement is the processor architecture. The ThinkBook 14 X is a fully certified Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake) processors.

It features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers over 40 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) of dedicated AI power.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14x is configured with Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V and Intel Core Ultra 7 256V chipset options.

Battery and Connectivity options

Lenovo offers a 65Wh battery in two variants and a 54.7Wh battery in the other two models. It has an aluminium chassis, weighs around 990 grams, and is 12.9mm thin.

It also provides connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, and portable connections, including two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and full-size HDMI. It also includes Lenovo Smart Connect for pairing the PC with Android devices and iPhones.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14x starts at Rs. 1,08,990. It is currently available on the Lenovo India website, and the company lets shoppers choose custom configurations.

ThinkBook 14x vs ThinkBook 14 Gen 9

ThinkBook 14x features a premium 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. Standard Gen 9 configurations typically settle for basic 60Hz IPS or lower-tier OLED panels, which lack the ink-black contrast, colour accuracy, and buttery-smooth scrolling of the ThinkBook 14x.

The ThinkBook 14x provides a level of battery efficiency never before seen in an x86 Lenovo laptop.

It delivers true all-day battery life, while the older Gen 9 architecture drains significantly faster under identical multitasking workloads.

The ThinkBook 14x leverages its advanced NPU for hardware-level security. It includes built-in AI presence sensors that monitor your surroundings.

If someone approaches you from behind, the laptop instantly blurs your screen to prevent visual hacking; meanwhile, the Gen 9 offers only standard, basic camera privacy shutters.