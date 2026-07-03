LG has expanded its portable audio lineup in India with the launch of the Xboom Bounce and Xboom Grab Bluetooth speakers.
Developed as part of the Xboom by will.i.am Seires, who serves as the brand's "Experiential Architect". The new speaker combines AI-powered audio optimization, rugged durability, and long battery life to cater to users seeking premium portable sound.
They launched these two portable Bluetooth speakers to capture the premium, tech-savvy youth market in India by fusing lifestyle design with automated, intelligent audio.
Capitalise On The AI Integration Trend
Traditional Bluetooth speakers rely heavily on manual equalization (EQ), which most casual listeners rarely adjust.
LG introduces these speakers to standardize hands-free automated acoustic tuning.
Features such as AI sound and AI calibration solve the problem of audio distortion across different environments, whether an indoor apartment flat, an outdoor party or a daily commute, by fixing the audio profile automatically.
Address the Demand for Ultra Rugged Audio
Consumers are increasingly demanding premium speakers that survive active lifestyles without sacrificing sound quality.
The Xboom Grab was engineered to fit standard bicycle bottle cages and car cup holders, meeting the specific needs of outdoor sports and travel enthusiasts.
The Xboom bounce was built as a wider, horizontal powerhouse tailored for a stationary room, filling the room with stereophonic sound.
Unlike Grab's vertical water bottle shape, the bounce features a wider, horizontal layout designed to sit flat on a table, patio, or shelf, with heavy-duty rubber feet to prevent it from sliding or vibrating when the bass hits.
It features a thick fabric finish and an integrated carrying strap, designed for hand carrying or hanging at a stationary campsite.
Specifications Of LG Xboom Bounce
Specifications Of LG Xboom Grab
Shared Smart Features
Both models share the same intelligent core platform developed for the LG India lineup.
Pricing And Availability
The official launch prices in India are ₹12,999 for the LG Xboom Bounce and ₹9,999 for the LG Xboom Grab.
LG Electronics launched both speakers in India on July 01, 2026. The official rollout and pricing matrices began early in the morning on July 02, 2026.
Both products are immediately available for purchase online through the regional LG India digital storefront, with e-commerce platforms like Amazon India following closely.