Technology

LG Launches Xboom Bounce & Xboom Grab AI- Powered Bluetooth Speakers In India

LG has launched the Xboom Bounce and Xboom Grab Bluetooth speakers in India, featuring AI-powered sound optimization, IP67 durability, Bluetooth 5.3, Auracast support, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Priced at ₹12,999 and ₹9,999, both are now available for purchase.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
LG Xboom bounce speakers
LG introduced Xboom bounce & Grab AI speakers

LG has expanded its portable audio lineup in India with the launch of the Xboom Bounce and Xboom Grab Bluetooth speakers.

Developed as part of the Xboom by will.i.am Seires, who serves as the brand's "Experiential Architect". The new speaker combines AI-powered audio optimization, rugged durability, and long battery life to cater to users seeking premium portable sound.

They launched these two portable Bluetooth speakers to capture the premium, tech-savvy youth market in India by fusing lifestyle design with automated, intelligent audio.

Capitalise On The AI Integration Trend

Traditional Bluetooth speakers rely heavily on manual equalization (EQ), which most casual listeners rarely adjust.

LG introduces these speakers to standardize hands-free automated acoustic tuning.

Features such as AI sound and AI calibration solve the problem of audio distortion across different environments, whether an indoor apartment flat, an outdoor party or a daily commute, by fixing the audio profile automatically.

Address the Demand for Ultra Rugged Audio

Consumers are increasingly demanding premium speakers that survive active lifestyles without sacrificing sound quality.

The Xboom Grab was engineered to fit standard bicycle bottle cages and car cup holders, meeting the specific needs of outdoor sports and travel enthusiasts.

The Xboom bounce was built as a wider, horizontal powerhouse tailored for a stationary room, filling the room with stereophonic sound.

Unlike Grab's vertical water bottle shape, the bounce features a wider, horizontal layout designed to sit flat on a table, patio, or shelf, with heavy-duty rubber feet to prevent it from sliding or vibrating when the bass hits.

It features a thick fabric finish and an integrated carrying strap, designed for hand carrying or hanging at a stationary campsite.

Specifications Of LG Xboom Bounce

LG Xboom Bounce Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Audio Configuration2.1 Channel (Stereo)
Maximum Power Output40W
Audio Drivers1x Woofer (93x53mm), 2x Peerless Dome Tweeters (20mm), 2x Upward Passive Radiators
Battery LifeUp to 30 Hours (at 50% volume, lights off)
Battery Capacity4,700 mAh (3.7V / High Voltage Cell)
Charging TimeApprox. 3 hours (Supports USB-PD fast charging)
Power Bank OutYes (Charges external devices via USB-C)
Bluetooth VersionBluetooth 5.3
Audio CodecsSBC, AAC
Durability RatingIP67 (Dust-tight & waterproof up to 1m for 30 min), Passed 7 MIL-STD 810H military tests
Physical Dimensions272 mm x 103 mm x 88 mm
Weight1.32 kg
Form Factor DesignHorizontal capsule, table-top base, built-in carry strap

Specifications Of LG Xboom Grab

LG Xboom Grab Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Audio Configuration1.1 Channel (Mono, 2-Way)
Maximum Power Output30W
Audio Drivers1x Racetrack Woofer (45x80mm), 1x Peerless Dome Tweeter (16mm), Dual Passive Radiators
Battery LifeUp to 20 Hours (at 50% volume, lights off
Battery Capacity4,700 mAh (3.63V)
Charging TimeApprox. 3 hours
Power Bank OutNo (USB-C is for charging input only)
Bluetooth VersionBluetooth 5.3
Audio CodecsSBC, AAC
Durability RatingIP67 (Dust-tight, waterproof & floats), Passed 7 MIL-STD 810H military tests
Physical Dimensions211 mm x 71.6 mm x 70 mm
Weight680 grams
Form Factor DesignVertical cylinder, bike cage/cup holder friendly, elastic strap

Shared Smart Features

Both models share the same intelligent core platform developed for the LG India lineup.

Shared Smart Features
FeatureDetails
AI Tuning PlatformImplements automated AI Sound and Space Calibration.
LE Audio AuracastAllows multi-speaker broadcast linking to combine multiple units simultaneously.
Voice Command SupportSyncs natively with Google Assistant and Siri through a connected smartphone.
AI LightingConfigurable multi-zone RGB LED lighting matrices built into the speaker grilles that pulse to sound frequencies.

Pricing And Availability

The official launch prices in India are ₹12,999 for the LG Xboom Bounce and ₹9,999 for the LG Xboom Grab.

LG Electronics launched both speakers in India on July 01, 2026. The official rollout and pricing matrices began early in the morning on July 02, 2026.

Both products are immediately available for purchase online through the regional LG India digital storefront, with e-commerce platforms like Amazon India following closely.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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