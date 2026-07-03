They launched these two portable Bluetooth speakers to capture the premium, tech-savvy youth market in India by fusing lifestyle design with automated, intelligent audio.

Developed as part of the Xboom by will.i.am Seires, who serves as the brand's "Experiential Architect". The new speaker combines AI-powered audio optimization, rugged durability, and long battery life to cater to users seeking premium portable sound.

LG has expanded its portable audio lineup in India with the launch of the Xboom Bounce and Xboom Grab Bluetooth speakers.

Capitalise On The AI Integration Trend

Traditional Bluetooth speakers rely heavily on manual equalization (EQ), which most casual listeners rarely adjust.

LG introduces these speakers to standardize hands-free automated acoustic tuning.

Features such as AI sound and AI calibration solve the problem of audio distortion across different environments, whether an indoor apartment flat, an outdoor party or a daily commute, by fixing the audio profile automatically.

Address the Demand for Ultra Rugged Audio

Consumers are increasingly demanding premium speakers that survive active lifestyles without sacrificing sound quality.

The Xboom Grab was engineered to fit standard bicycle bottle cages and car cup holders, meeting the specific needs of outdoor sports and travel enthusiasts.

The Xboom bounce was built as a wider, horizontal powerhouse tailored for a stationary room, filling the room with stereophonic sound.

Unlike Grab's vertical water bottle shape, the bounce features a wider, horizontal layout designed to sit flat on a table, patio, or shelf, with heavy-duty rubber feet to prevent it from sliding or vibrating when the bass hits.

It features a thick fabric finish and an integrated carrying strap, designed for hand carrying or hanging at a stationary campsite.

Specifications Of LG Xboom Bounce

LG Xboom Bounce Specifications Specification Details Audio Configuration 2.1 Channel (Stereo) Maximum Power Output 40W Audio Drivers 1x Woofer (93x53mm), 2x Peerless Dome Tweeters (20mm), 2x Upward Passive Radiators Battery Life Up to 30 Hours (at 50% volume, lights off) Battery Capacity 4,700 mAh (3.7V / High Voltage Cell) Charging Time Approx. 3 hours (Supports USB-PD fast charging) Power Bank Out Yes (Charges external devices via USB-C) Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.3 Audio Codecs SBC, AAC Durability Rating IP67 (Dust-tight & waterproof up to 1m for 30 min), Passed 7 MIL-STD 810H military tests Physical Dimensions 272 mm x 103 mm x 88 mm Weight 1.32 kg Form Factor Design Horizontal capsule, table-top base, built-in carry strap

Specifications Of LG Xboom Grab

LG Xboom Grab Specifications Specification Details Audio Configuration 1.1 Channel (Mono, 2-Way) Maximum Power Output 30W Audio Drivers 1x Racetrack Woofer (45x80mm), 1x Peerless Dome Tweeter (16mm), Dual Passive Radiators Battery Life Up to 20 Hours (at 50% volume, lights off Battery Capacity 4,700 mAh (3.63V) Charging Time Approx. 3 hours Power Bank Out No (USB-C is for charging input only) Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.3 Audio Codecs SBC, AAC Durability Rating IP67 (Dust-tight, waterproof & floats), Passed 7 MIL-STD 810H military tests Physical Dimensions 211 mm x 71.6 mm x 70 mm Weight 680 grams Form Factor Design Vertical cylinder, bike cage/cup holder friendly, elastic strap

Shared Smart Features

Both models share the same intelligent core platform developed for the LG India lineup.

Shared Smart Features Feature Details AI Tuning Platform Implements automated AI Sound and Space Calibration. LE Audio Auracast Allows multi-speaker broadcast linking to combine multiple units simultaneously. Voice Command Support Syncs natively with Google Assistant and Siri through a connected smartphone. AI Lighting Configurable multi-zone RGB LED lighting matrices built into the speaker grilles that pulse to sound frequencies.

Pricing And Availability

The official launch prices in India are ₹12,999 for the LG Xboom Bounce and ₹9,999 for the LG Xboom Grab.

LG Electronics launched both speakers in India on July 01, 2026. The official rollout and pricing matrices began early in the morning on July 02, 2026.

Both products are immediately available for purchase online through the regional LG India digital storefront, with e-commerce platforms like Amazon India following closely.