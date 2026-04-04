This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of personal information in the fast-growing AI industry.

The company, known for its high valuation and work with top tech giants, is now dealing with a significant cyberattack.

The world of artificial intelligence is facing a major security scare after AI recruiting startup Mercor confirmed a major data breach.

A Costly Chain Reaction

The trouble began with a "supply chain attack" involving an open-source tool called LiteLLM. Thousands of companies use this tool to enable different AI models to communicate with each other.

Hackers managed to hide malicious code in this tool, which then spread to the companies that used it. Because Mercor used this system, the hackers gained access to its internal servers.

Experts report that the scale of the theft is massive. The hacking group known as Lapsus$ claims to have stolen 4 terabytes of data.

This includes the company's secret source code, internal databases, and private Slack communication records. Even more worrying is the report that sensitive training data and interview videos might have been leaked.

Big Tech Pulls Back

Mercor's biggest partners are already feeling the impact of the breach. Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, has reportedly paused all its work with the startup while an investigation takes place.

This is a huge blow to Mercor, which was recently valued at $10 billion and worked closely with leaders such as OpenAI to find experts to train new AI models.

For the thousands of professionals who used Mercor to find jobs, the news is alarming. Many submitted resumes, identification documents, and professional credentials to the platform.

There are fears that this personal information could now be in the hands of cybercriminals.

The Road to Recovery

Mercor has stated that its security team moved quickly to stop the attack as soon as it was discovered.

The company is now working with outside experts to find out exactly what was taken and how to prevent it from happening again.

They have assured users that protecting information is their top priority, but many are still waiting for more details. This event serves as a loud warning to the entire tech world.

It shows that even the most valuable and advanced startups can be vulnerable if there is a weak link in their software.

Meta Pauses Work with AI Firm Mercor After Data Breach

Meta has temporarily halted its collaboration with AI data firm Mercor following a reported data breach, raising fresh concerns around data security in the industry.

Mercor, which provides training data for AI models using a network of human contractors and experts, confirmed that a security incident recently impacted it. The company, valued at around $10 billion after its October funding round, works with major tech players, including Meta.

According to a Wired report published on April 3, Meta paused all ongoing work with Mercor as the situation unfolded. In response, Mercor stated that its security team acted quickly to contain the breach and begin remediation efforts.

"We moved promptly to contain and address the incident," the company said, adding that a detailed investigation is now underway with support from leading third-party forensic experts.

The development highlights growing scrutiny over how AI companies handle sensitive data, especially as reliance on external partners continues to increase.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on how these companies will better protect the data of the talented people they hire.