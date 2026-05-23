The Update is not announced in advance and is quietly launched. The user called Matt Navarra found it and posted the news on his official thread. The launch of the Forum is spread among users. The Forum is for deeper discussions, questions, and connecting with the communities you care about.

Meta has added a new app to its stable called Forum, specifically for Facebook groups. It is partly like Reddit, as it connects people with similar interests and thoughts, and partly like Quora, as it allows users to get answers from the community.

Meta has quietly launched a new standalone app called Forum , designed specifically for Facebook Groups. The app focuses on community discussions and group conversations, similar to platforms like Reddit.

How does the Forum app work?

Users log in using their Facebook account. Forum is synced with the existing Facebook Groups, profiles, and activity. The app shows a feed focused mainly on group discussions rather than the typical Facebook algorithm-driven timeline.

Users can ask questions and get answers from communities across groups using an AI-powered "Ask" feature. It allows users to get advice, opinions, or recommendations. They can pull any of it from the users of their community group.

Group admins get AI moderation tools to control their groups, moderate content, and keep their communities healthy - all while maintaining control and helping manage their communities.

It fills your feed with conversations from the group, not just trending topics at the moment. It gathers the people together around the things they care about, from niche hobbies to local recommendations to support groups. Share your take, join the conversation and connect with your communities.

A forum is different from Facebook; it is primarily a discussion-based platform where users can connect with communities, ask questions, and get answers. It grants easier access to communities and niche interests.

Overall, Meta's launch of Forum, despite already having Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Threads, is part of a broader strategy in separating specific user behaviours into focused apps rather than keeping everything on one platform.