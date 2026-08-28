Meta Layoffs 2026: How AI Cuts Thousands of Jobs

Meta platforms are once again under the spotlight over layoffs, but the situation in August 2026 is more complicated than the headline "Meta is laying off employees" might suggest.
The company has carried out a major workforce reduction this year, with thousands of employees losing their jobs as CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushes the company toward a much more AI-focused structure.
However, the company is dominating the headlines because of a massive August 26, 2026 investigative report that exposed a highly confidential, AI-driven restructuring effort known internally as Project OT (Organisation Transformation).
The Core Revelations Of Project OT
Hatched during a January leadership retreat in Hawaii, Project OT envisioned an AI-native corporate model.
Meta executives explored cutting the headcount of certain routine teams by up to 60%, replacing them with virtual AI agents overseen by very small human groups.
The restructuring was designed to hit in two waves, one in May 2026 and another in November 2026.
On the night of May 19, just hours before the first wave began, CEO Mark Zuckerberg cancelled the upcoming November wave of layoffs.
The next morning, Meta went ahead with its May workforce reduction, laying off 10% of its staff, roughly 8,000 employees.
The second wave remains cancelled, and Zuckerberg said he does not expect further company-wide cuts this year.
Why The AI Layoff Plan Imploded
According to other reports, Meta's aggressive push to swap humans for AI failed because of two major roadblocks.
The AI agents deployed to replace routine human tasks delivered underwhelming results and committed large-scale errors.
In an internal meeting, Zuckerberg admitted AI technology hadn't accelerated as quickly as he anticipated.
Meta secretly installed software on US employees' computers to track keystrokes and mouse movements to train their AI replacements.
This triggered fierce internal backlash, tanked employee sentiment scores by 19 points, and led to a petition signed by over 1,600 workers over privacy violations.
Current Status And Aftermath
Meta has since confirmed the existence of Project OT but clarified the 60% cuts were exploratory scenarios rather than finalised company-wide targets.
To repair corporate morale after the May cuts, executives have scrapped the aggressive mouse-tracking program, allowed some reassigned engineers to return to their old teams, and promised better in-office perks.