Meta Layoffs 2026: How AI Cuts Thousands of Jobs

Meta platforms are once again under the spotlight over layoffs, but the situation in August 2026 is more complicated than the headline "Meta is laying off employees" might suggest.

The company has carried out a major workforce reduction this year, with thousands of employees losing their jobs as CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushes the company toward a much more AI-focused structure.

However, the company is dominating the headlines because of a massive August 26, 2026 investigative report that exposed a highly confidential, AI-driven restructuring effort known internally as Project OT (Organisation Transformation).