Meta Brings Muse AI Models to Google Cloud Alongside Gemini

Google CEO Sundar Pichai welcomed the announcement, highlighting the opportunity to bring more choices to Google Cloud customers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that three of the company's Muse models, Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3 and Muse Wonder, are now available through Google Cloud's Model Garden managed services.

The competition among major technology companies is entering another interesting phase as Meta and Google Cloud move closer through a new partnership.

What makes this development particularly interesting is that Google is opening its cloud platform to another company's proprietary models while continuing to offer its own Gemini models.

Rather than asking businesses to depend on a single provider, the arrangements give developers access to different models through an existing cloud environment.

The announcement also comes as businesses increasingly look for ways to automate complicated tasks, improve software development, process large amounts of information and reduce operating costs.

With three different Muse models now accessible through Google Cloud, the partnership could become an important development in the growing enterprise technology market.

Model Lineup Comparison

Meta's Muse lineup comprises three specialised AI tiers designed for distinct enterprise workloads.

Muse Wonder serves as the frontier reasoning and engineering model, featuring native computer use, sub-agent delegation, parallel tool calling, and agentic memory to handle complex software engineering, multi-file codebase updates, and cross-app workflows across browser, desktop and mobile environments.

Muse Spark 1.3 is a balanced agentic workhorse with native tool calling, Model Context Protocol (MCP) server integrations, and autonomous execution for long-horizon, multi-step workflows, enterprise assistants, and API or MCP pipeline orchestration.

Finally, Muse Ember operates as a lightweight sub-agent specialist that delivers high-throughput multimodal processing across text, image, audio, and video at low latency and cost, making it suited for repetitive coding subtasks, automated talk calls, request routing and large-scale document extraction.

Key Details And Enterprise Integration

All three Muse models natively process multiple data types alongside a 1 million token context window, enabling enterprises to analyse entire software repositories or massive document archives in a single prompt.

Meta designed the lineup to work together in tiered agentic pipelines, where Muse Wonder plans complex tasks and delegates high-volume execution steps to use Ember.

Available in public preview through Vertex AI and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, the models support VPC Service Controls, enterprise compliance standards such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001, and unified Google Cloud billing.

Muse Model API Pricing Specification Details Muse Ember Input tokens $0.10 per million Output tokens $0.50 per million Muse Spark 1.3 Input tokens $1.25 per million Output tokens $4.25 per million

While Google Cloud bills via pay-as-you-go API rates, Meta AI Research lists direct API rates for Muse Ember at $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens, compared to $1.25 input and $4.25 output for Muse Spark 1.3

The Bigger Industry Shift

The Meta-Google Cloud partnership is part of a much larger shift across the technology industry.

Companies are no longer competing only by developing their own models. They are also competing to make their products available through as many business platforms as possible.

Meta is expanding the distribution of its Muse models through Google Cloud and Oracle.

Google is bringing together models from several developers, including Meta and OpenAI, within its cloud ecosystem.

Microsoft continues to build its enterprise model platform around Azure and its partnerships, while Amazon is expanding its offering through Bedrock.

This creates a situation in which a business may be able to access several competing models without depending entirely on one technology company.

For Meta, this partnership offers another way to bring its models into enterprise environments. For Google, it strengthens the appeal of its cloud platform by increasing the number of choices available to customers.

The next improvements will likely involve wider availability, pricing, model improvements, and deeper integration with enterprise software.