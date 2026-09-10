Meta officially unveiled Muse on September 08, 2026, describing it as a personal assistant designed to help people turn plans and goals into tasks.

The company says Muse can handle everyday digital tasks, work across different services, remember a user's preferences, and continue longer tasks even after the app is closed.

Meta has introduced Muse, a new personal assistant designed to do more than answer questions.

The service is initially rolling out in the United States through a dedicated app, WhatsApp, and the web, with support for iOS and Android.

Cross-App Automation

Muse connects directly to a user's digital ecosystem, navigating apps, retrieving relevant information, and acting on the user's behalf.

The agent drafts and sends emails, organises calendars and coordinates scheduling among multiple people.

The system integrates with connected devices to automate smart home routines based on designated performances.

Autonomous Background Processing

Each user's Muse agent runs in its own cloud-based virtual machine.

The agent can execute complex, multi-step tasks in the background, even when the phone is locked or the app is closed.

Transaction And Travel Execution

Muse can browse online stores, find products, and complete checkouts.

The agent can research flights, compare itineraries, and book travel accommodations directly.

Muse cannot finalise financial transactions autonomously; it requires explicit user authorisation before processing any payment.

Built-in Security Screening

To prevent mistakes or malicious actions, Meta utilises a secondary monitor agent.

This background monitor evaluates Muse's planned steps and flags high-risk activities, forcing the app to request explicit user confirmation.

When Will Muse Launch In India?

For Indian users, there is currently no confirmed launch date. Meta has not announced a specific date for Muse's arrival in India.

The company says the service is rolling out in the United States first, with wider availability planned.

That means users in India cannot currently rely on an official Indian rollout date.

Meta will need to announce its expansion plans before the service becomes officially available in the country.

The wait could be particularly interesting in India because Meta already has a huge user base across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

The company's decision to make Muse available through WhatsApp could eventually make the service much easier for Indian users to adopt as the rollout expands.

What Powers Muse?

Muse is powered by Muse Spark, Meta's latest model developed by its Meta Superintelligence Labs team.

Meta introduced Muse Spark earlier in 2026 as the foundation for a new generation of its assistant technology.

The company says the model was built for real-world tasks and complex reasoning, rather than focusing only on answering questions.

Muse uses that technology to understand a user's request, plan what needs to happen and then interact with digital services to complete the task.

Access Points

Access to the Muse app is available through dedicated mobile apps on iOS and Android, via the web platform at Muse.ai, and as an active direct messaging contact in WhatsApp.

Meta has announced intentions to integrate the agent into Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in future updates.

The service operates on a freemium framework that permits standard everyday operations at no initial cost.

Usage is managed via an in-app meter that displays remaining capacity. A payment card must be linked to the account to activate the free meter.

Muse Subscription Plans Specification Details Power Subscription $20 per month; this tier supports expanded agent usage and task volume Maximum Subscription $100 per month; this option provides the highest usage allowance for intensive task offloading

If Meta expands Muse beyond the US, the app could become one of the company's most ambitious consumer products.

Instead of opening different apps and completing every step manually, users could increasingly describe what they want and allow Muse to handle the work.

For now, however, the biggest milestone is simply getting people comfortable with that idea.