Mark also claimed that the newly launched AI models were internally dubbed Watermelon and perform better than comparable models such as Anthropic's Opus 5.5 and OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra on some tasks.

In an X post, Mark Zuckerberg announced Muse Wonder, a new family of larger models than Muse Spark, its previous model. He also mentioned that "Muse Spark was our first family of models, and now Muse Wonder is a much larger and more advanced class of models that brings us to the frontier."

On Monday, October 12, 2026, Meta introduced Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, two advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models designed to handle complex personal and professional tasks.

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Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full AI Model

The Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full are considered the company's most capable models, delivering state-of-the-art performance on personal and professional agentic tasks.

Both AI models combine Active Memory and Active Focus. It is assured that the newly launched AI models can tackle everything from understanding a lease to making sense of financial or health information.

Muse Wonder will power the paid version of its Muse personal AI assistant, which the company launched earlier. Muse uses autonomous bots for tasks such as ordering groceries and booking travel, and Meta said the app became and remains the most downloaded on both Apple and Android app stores in the US.

Meta said that Muse and its other family AI models focused largely on coding agents. It highlighted the Active Memory and Active Focus features of the Muse Wonder series.

Active Memory and Active Focus

The Active Memory carries important user context across conversations and retrieves relevant details to complete a task. Active Focus tries alternative approaches, works through blockers, and adapts to new information.

The AI models will ask for clarification when it is needed and check in before taking important actions. Meta says it evaluates focus through FocusBench and execution through SWE-Marathon.

Muse Wonder and Wonder Full are also designed to deliver frontier coding performance, supporting projects from small applications to complex software.

Benchmark and Testing Scores

Meta has also shared the benchmark and testing scores for Wonder and Wonder Full alongside other available models.

Benchmark Results Model / Benchmark Score Harvey LAB-AA Legal Agent Benchmark Muse Wonder Full 13.1 Muse Wonder (baseline) 10.0 GPT-6 Astra 8.6 DeepSWE 1.1 (Long-Horizon Coding Tasks) Muse Wonder Full 79.0 Muse Wonder 78.8

Meta claims that Mue wonder offers the strongest safeguards to date against CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) and cyber misuse, while preserving access to frontier cyber capabilities for defensive use, per our Meta Superintelligence Scaling Framework.