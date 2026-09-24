Meta Unveils New Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and Muse AI Keychain

One notable addition is Ray-Ban Meta Audio, Meta's first smart glasses without a camera. Removing the camera hardware lets the company bring the weight down to just 43 grams, compared with around 50 grams for standard Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

The company is pushing its wearables beyond basic smart features, with deeper AI integration, improved audio and new ways for users to interact with Meta's AI assistant.

Meta expanded its wearable lineup with a new generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, a camera-free Ray-Ban Meta Audio model, and the new Muse AI keychain at its annual Meta Connect event.

Despite the lighter design, the glasses retain hands-free music and podcast playback, phone calls and conversations with Meta AI.

The glasses will be available in Clubmaster and Burbank designs, with adjustable temple tips, nose pads and overextension hinges. They will also support a range of prescription lenses.

Battery life is rated at up to 12 hours, while the included charging case can provide roughly 48 additional hours of use.

Meta has also announced a new hearing enhancement feature for supported AI glasses. The FDA-cleared accessibility feature is designed to make speech easier to hear in noisy surroundings by using the glasses' six-speaker system. Users can adjust left-right audio balance or switch to mono audio in one ear.

New Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3

Meta has also refreshed its regular Ray-Ban Meta lineup with Gen 3 glasses. The new models feature a slimmer design, improved battery life and an upgraded 12MP camera capable of recording 3K Ultra HD video.

The company is also working on a new hologram calling feature for Ray-Ban Meta Display users. The feature will let users capture themselves on a phone and generate a hologram that can appear to the person they are calling.

Meta expects to introduce the feature through WhatsApp early access in the US over the coming months.

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Muse AI Keychain Brings AI Into A Smaller Device

Meta has also introduced the Muse AI keychain, a compact accessory designed to provide quick access to its AI assistant.

The company describes the device as having a playful, Tamagotchi-like approach to AI. It is designed to act as a portable AI companion capable of handling conversations, reminders and personalised assistance.

A fingerprint sensor is built into the corner of the device, allowing users to start interacting with Muse without first unlocking a smartphone or opening an application.

For people already using Meta's AI glasses, the Muse keychain can provide another quick way to communicate with the AI assistant and show it what is happening around them.

Meta Wearables: Key Specifications

Ray-Ban Meta Audio Specification Details Weight 43 grams Camera None Battery Up to 12 hours Additional battery Around 48 hours with charging case Audio Music, podcasts, calls and Meta AI Styles Clubmaster, Burbank Lens support Prescription lenses Launch date October 13 Price $349

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 Specification Details Camera 12MP Video 3K Ultra HD Design Slimmer build Battery Improved over previous generation AI Meta AI integration

Muse AI Keychain Specification Details Form factor Pocket-sized AI device Interaction Voice-based AI conversations Sensor Built-in fingerprint sensor Features Reminders, conversations and personalised assistance AI glasses integration Yes

Hearing Enhancement Specification Details Availability Later this year Audio system Six-speaker array Features Left/right balance adjustment and mono audio Price $149.99 one-time purchase Subscription Included with Meta One Trial 30 days

Meta is positioning the new devices as part of a broader push to make AI a more natural part of everyday interactions, moving beyond smartphones and traditional applications into glasses and compact wearable devices.