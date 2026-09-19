On September 18, Meta announced that it rolled out an additional feature in its Threads app. It introduced parental supervision on Threads across Asia Pacific, giving parents and guardians new controls over their teenagers' time spent on the platform, privacy settings, and content preferences.

Meta Platforms, Inc. is an American technology conglomerate headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that owns major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

Meta is rolling out parental supervision features on its Threads platform, introducing additional controls for parents and guardians of teenagers under 16 to manage their time on the platform across the Asia-Pacific region.

Governments, regulators and parents in several countries have increasingly called for stronger safeguards for children and teenagers using social networking services.

Threads, Meta's text-based social platform, has continued to add safety and privacy features since its launch. The platform focuses on text-based conversations and sharing updates.

What are the features of Parental Control?

The new Threads feature will let parents of teen users control their teens' screen time. The company Meta is rolling out parental supervision on Threads in Asia-Pacific, expanding controls for teens under 16.

Starting this week, parents using Meta's Family Centre in Asia-Pacific can access supervision tools for their teens on Threads, extending parental controls available on other Meta family apps.

The new feature will let parents or guardians see how much time their teenager spent on Threads in the past week, including average daily usage for that period. They can also set daily time limits and restrict access on specific days and times.

The company said parents will have additional control over teen Accounts, which come with built-in protections including private accounts and limits on the content teens can see.

With this feature, parents can also adjust sleep mode, which limits or blocks access to Threads at night. Notifications are muted, and auto-replies are enabled by default between 10 PM and 7 AM.

It allows parents to manage who can tag their teen in posts and approve certain privacy settings and sensitive content preferences. The limits will also apply to total time spent on Thereads when the app is used across multiple devices.

Parents or guardians can set up supervision through Meta's Family Centre. Meta also said that it will continue expanding its supervision tools to make it easier for parents to access controls and gain visibility into their teens' experience across its apps, all in one place.

The expansion comes as social media platforms face growing scrutiny over the safety and well-being of younger users.