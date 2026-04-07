Microsoft has released a statement saying that Copilot is only for entertainment purposes and that it could be used for decision-making, as the AI might make up the incident or situation and doesn't tell the facts, and advises users to use the AI at their own risk.

The new capabilities have highlighted tension among the users of Copilot, and it has also raised eyebrows regarding how the tools are being presented to users.

Microsoft has rolled out new terms and conditions for Copilot, saying that the AI could only be used for entertainment purposes.

Can Copilot still be used for work?

Yes, Copilot can still be used for work, as it has been associated with Windows 11 and Microsoft 365.

But users want it to be more reliable and authoritative, as it has been integrated with tools like Windows 11 and Microsoft 365. Since the company issued the Copilot terms, there has been backlash across the tech community.

Though there is ongoing controversy about Copilot, Microsoft has released new updates for Copilot Cowork, which builds on Claude Cowork and can handle more complex, long-running, multi-step tasks beyond simple queries. This Copilot Cowork is available through Microsoft's Frontier Program, which expands its capabilities to manage Microsoft 365 workflows.

Now Copilot includes multi-model support that aims to reduce errors, improve quality, generate and validate the output.

The purpose of Microsoft is to rephrase the terms of Copilot

Since people are taking AI to another level by making it their decision maker, comforter, but sometimes AI can also make mistakes, it could just lead you into the wrong direction with its decision, and this would end up as a big problem

The updated terms of use appear to shift some responsibility for potential inaccuracies generated by Copilot onto users. According to Microsoft's official website, these changes were introduced in October last year.

This move reflects broader concerns about large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT and Anthropic's Claude. While these systems have improved over time, they can still produce "hallucinations," where incorrect or fabricated information is presented as fact. Microsoft's revised terms suggest the company remains cautious about the reliability of AI-generated content.

So, Microsoft once again clarifies that Copilot AI should be used within certain limitations and not as a decision-making authority.