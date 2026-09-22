Microsoft Launches Fourth Cloud Region in Hyderabad

It expands infrastructure to support growing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The previous three data centres were located in Pune, Chennai and Mumbai.

On Monday, Microsoft announced the launch of its new India South Central data centre region in Hyderabad, making it the company's fourth cloud region in India.

Microsoft has announced its next India South Central Cloud region in Hyderabad as part of its $20.5 billion India investment plan. The upcoming cloud region will act as a hub for Asia and the Global South.

Microsoft announced this at the Microsoft AI Infrastructure Summit in Delhi. The move follows Microsoft's plans to expand its cloud footprint in India to meet growing demand for cloud and AI services.

Fourth Cloud Region Details

India's South Central region is the company's fourth cloud region in India and includes enhanced features. It features a three-zone architecture designed to support expansion, with additional Azure and AI services planned for introduction over time.

Pneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said its US$20.5 billion commitment to India is being translated into operational infrastructure, with leading Indian enterprises already running on it.

Chandok highlighted that India generates around 20 per cent of the world's data but has only about 3 per cent of global data centre capacity. With the new region, the company expects India's total data centre capacity to grow from around 2GW currently to 12-14GW by 2035.

Why Hyderabad?

Microsoft said the region will support a growing portfolio of Azure services and is designed to accommodate AI workloads, including capabilities associated with Microsoft Foundry.

The company said the infrastructure will let organisations run eligible workloads closer to their data and operations while supporting applicable security, compliance, and data-residency requirements.

Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics & Information Technology, stated that "India's ambition is to be an AI-first nation.

The launch of Microsoft's India South Central datacenter region strengthens the digital infrastructure needed to support that ambition. As we advance the IndiaAI Mission, investments such as these expand national AI capability, accelerate innovation, and enable developers, enterprises, and public institutions to build and deploy AI with confidence."

Microsoft also announced that its cloud regions in India provide capabilities aligned with MeitY guidelines to help customers address applicable data protection, cybersecurity, and sector-specific requirements, including India's DPDP framework and guidance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and CERT-In.

According to Microsoft, companies including Adani Group Finserv, HDFC Bank, and PB Pay have already signed up to use the new region.

The company is also part of a planned 3,600 km India Southeast Asia Submarine cable system connecting India, Malaysia and Singapore. The cable is expected to land at Machilipatnam and South Chennai, with service targeted for 2029.