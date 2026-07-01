According to the BI report, some of the affected employees are now being offered new roles at the company.

Microsoft's latest layoff plan is said to affect less than 25% of its 220,000-person workforce, compared to last year's larger layoffs, which saw 6,000 jobs cut in May and another 9,000 in July, about 4% of staff.

According to a report by Business Insider, Microsoft is preparing to announce another round of layoffs as part of its efforts to rein in costs. The action is expected to impact almost all teams.

Layoffs announcement

The Layoffs are expected to be announced next week, though the exact timing could shift. Historically, Microsoft has made workforce adjustments around the start of its fiscal year on July 1.

The move underscores the company's push to control expenses as it ramps up AI investments, even as Wall Street expresses concern that AI could disrupt traditional software services. Microsoft's stock has fallen about 17%in the past month.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched a voluntary retirement program for US employees at level 67 and below who meet the age and service requirements of 70 years.

Approximately one-third of the 9,000 employees eligible opted for the buyout, enabling Microsoft to cut its workforce without resorting to the extensive layoffs seen last year.

This marks the first voluntary retirement initiative in the company's 51-year history. Last month, Microsoft announced it would incur a $900 million charge in the current quarter to cover the cost of the buyouts.

Around 7% of Microsoft's US workforce, which amounts to roughly 8,750 individuals, is eligible for this program. Employees have 30 days to make their decision if the sum of their age and years of experience reaches 70 or more.

Layoffs in the Xbox division

Layoffs in the Xbox unit have been anticipated since new gaming CEO Asha Sharma circulated a memo calling for a rest of the business. The division is expected to be among those impacted in the upcoming cuts. The cuts are expected, as Microsoft's fiscal year ends shortly, on June 30.

The scale of the layoffs has not been confirmed. Giant Bomb has floated a figure of around 1,000, though neither Bloomberg nor Microsoft has corroborated it. Microsoft declined to comment.

Shortly before Bloomberg's report went live, Sharma and Xbox chief content officer Matt Booty sent a memo to staff laying out what they called five "realities" the business has to navigate. The note, later published on Xbox Wire, is unusually blunt for a company-wide message.