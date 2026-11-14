The disruption raised concerns about the reliability of cloud-based workplace platforms, as millions of people depend on Microsoft's services for emails, meetings, file sharing and everyday business operations.

The outage, which began on November 12, continued into November 13 and affected businesses, government organisations, educational institutions, and other services across multiple countries.

Microsoft has faced a major global service disruption that left thousands of users unable to access Outlook, Microsoft Teams and several Microsoft 365 applications for more than 24 hours.

Microsoft has confirmed that the incident was caused by an internal technical issue involving its network infrastructure. The company also clarified that there is no indication of a cyberattack or an artificial intelligence issue.

Microsoft Global Outage: What Happened?

The disruption began on Thursday, November 12, when users started reporting problems accessing Outlook and other Microsoft services.

Many users were unable to open their email inboxes, send or receive messages, access calendars or connect to workplace communication platforms. The problems gradually spread across multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, OneNote and Copilot.

According to outage-tracking reports, complaints came from 74 countries and territories, highlighting the worldwide scale of the disruption.

The incident affected organisations across different industries.

Businesses experienced interruptions to internal communication, while schools and government agencies faced difficulties accessing cloud-based tools.

Some organisations were forced to rely on alternative communication methods while waiting for Microsoft to restore its services.

The outage also demonstrated how heavily modern workplaces depend on a relatively small number of cloud service providers.

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What Caused the Microsoft Outage?

Microsoft traced the disruption to a technical problem involving an earlier network capacity upgrade and a subsequent network configuration change.

According to the company's explanation, the recent network change interacted with the earlier upgrade, affecting a component responsible for checking server health.

These automated health checks help Microsoft determine whether individual servers are functioning properly and can safely handle incoming requests.

However, the affected component began malfunctioning, causing several groups of servers to become unavailable unexpectedly.

As a result, their traffic was redirected to the remaining operational servers. This increased the workload on those systems, which struggled to establish secure connections and process incoming requests.

The situation created a chain reaction that affected multiple Microsoft services.

Microsoft has specifically ruled out malicious activity and AI-related failures as the cause of the incident.

Why Did It Take More Than 24 Hours to Restore Services?

Bringing the affected infrastructure back online proved more complicated than initially expected.

Microsoft attempted to restore the unavailable servers, but some systems became unresponsive again when traffic returned.

As a result, the company adopted a gradual recovery strategy rather than restoring all affected infrastructure simultaneously.

When additional servers were brought back online, large backlogs of delayed emails and requests from reconnecting devices placed considerable pressure on the systems.

Microsoft therefore introduced fixes, adjusted server configurations and gradually restored capacity while monitoring performance.

The phased approach was intended to prevent the restored servers from becoming overloaded again.

In its public updates, Microsoft apologised for the disruption and acknowledged the impact on customers who depend on its services for everyday operations.

The company also confirmed that it would publish a detailed post-incident report after completing its internal engineering investigation.

Microsoft Outage Recovery: Are Outlook and Teams Working Again?

Microsoft reported significant progress in restoring its services on November 13.

The company said it had addressed the underlying technical issue and was observing improved stability across its infrastructure.

Email delivery queues also began moving towards normal levels as more servers returned to service.

Consumer-facing Microsoft services were reported to have recovered, while the company continued monitoring remaining service issues and delayed messages.

Core Microsoft 365 applications, including Outlook, Teams, Word and Excel, were progressively returning to normal operation.

However, some business customers could still experience intermittent connectivity problems or delayed email delivery during the recovery process.

Users who continue to experience problems should check Microsoft's official service health updates before assuming that their individual accounts or devices are affected.

Which Microsoft Services Were Affected?

The disruption affected several products within Microsoft's ecosystem, including:

Outlook: Users experienced difficulties opening inboxes, sending emails and receiving messages.

Microsoft Teams: Some users had trouble accessing workplace chats, meetings, and communication features.

OneDrive: Cloud file access and synchronisation were affected.

SharePoint: Users experienced connectivity problems with document-sharing and collaboration services.

OneNote: Cloud-dependent features and synchronisation faced disruptions.

Microsoft 365 Copilot: The AI assistant experienced connectivity issues because of its dependence on Microsoft 365 infrastructure.

The incident also affected services that depend on Microsoft 365 connections to access workplace emails, files and calendars.

What Should Users Do If Microsoft Apps Are Still Not Working?

Although Microsoft has made significant progress in restoring its services, some users may continue experiencing connection problems because of cached errors or delayed synchronisation.

Here are a few steps users can try:

Restart Microsoft Applications Completely close Outlook, Teams, or OneDrive, then reopen the application. This can help establish a fresh connection with Microsoft's servers. Refresh the Browser If Microsoft 365 is being accessed through a web browser, perform a hard refresh to clear temporary connection errors. Try Private or Incognito Browsing Users experiencing sign-in problems can try accessing Microsoft 365 through a private or incognito browser window. Check Internet Connectivity Verify that the internet connection is working properly before attempting to reconnect to Microsoft services. Check Microsoft's Service Status Users can visit the official Microsoft service health portal to check whether any services are experiencing disruptions.

What Does the Outage Mean for Microsoft's Cloud Services?

The November 2026 disruption highlights the growing dependence of businesses and individuals on cloud-based productivity platforms.

Microsoft 365 has become an essential part of everyday operations, supporting everything from personal email communication to large-scale business administration.

When a critical component of its infrastructure experiences problems, several connected services can become unavailable simultaneously.

The incident also highlights the importance of having backup communication systems, alternative file-access methods and business continuity plans.

While Microsoft continues to strengthen its infrastructure and improve service reliability, the outage reminds us that even major cloud platforms are not immune to technical failures.

Microsoft is expected to share a detailed post-incident report explaining the technical failure and the measures planned to prevent similar disruptions in the future.