According to an internal memo from Microsoft's Chief People Officer, Amy Coleman, the offer is available to eligible employees up to Level 70 on the company's internal job-level scale.

The programme, known as the Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO), could cover employees across a wide range of departments as the technology giant continues to manage operating costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre infrastructure.

Microsoft has announced a new voluntary exit programme for eligible employees across India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, marking the company's second major voluntary departure initiative this year.

This includes general managers and some employees holding vice president titles, although corporate vice presidents are excluded.

The programme potentially reaches a significant portion of Microsoft's workforce. The company had approximately 223,000 employees worldwide as of June 30, 2026. However, the number of employees who will actually receive or accept the offer remains uncertain.

Unlike Microsoft's voluntary retirement programme introduced earlier this year, the latest initiative has no minimum age or length-of-service requirements. An employee's performance rating also does not determine eligibility.

Eligible employees are expected to receive individual offer details by email and will have until the first week of December to decide whether to participate. Those who accept the offer are expected to leave the company at the end of the year.

What Does Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer Include?

Microsoft's new programme follows the company's standard severance structure. Eligible employees who accept the offer can receive compensation based on their base salary, job level and length of service.

The package also includes continued stock vesting, healthcare coverage for a specified period and career transition assistance.

However, the latest offer does not include the extended healthcare benefits that were part of Microsoft's earlier voluntary retirement programme. Those additional benefits reportedly made the previous scheme particularly attractive to some long-serving employees.

Under Microsoft's US severance arrangements earlier this year, eligible employees received packages starting at 60 days of base pay, with compensation reaching up to 39 weeks for many employees.

Workers at Level 64 and below received one week of base pay for every six months of service

Employees at Levels 65 to 67 received two weeks for the same period

The final terms of the latest offer will depend on the individual package communicated to each eligible employee.

Which Microsoft Departments Are Included?

Participation in the programme depends on decisions made by business leaders, meaning the offer will not be available uniformly across Microsoft's operations.

According to people familiar with the matter, several major divisions are participating, including Copilot, CoreAI, Windows and Devices, Xbox, Finance and Human Resources. Some teams within Cloud and AI are also included.

However, the Sales organisation is sitting out the programme. Marketing, Commercial Business, Security, Discover and Quantum teams are also reportedly excluded.

These exclusions mean that employees' eligibility will depend on their organisational unit and job level, rather than simply their country of employment.

Will Microsoft Employees in India Be Affected?

Yes, India is included in the countries covered by the programme. However, this does not mean all Microsoft employees in India will receive a voluntary exit offer or that the company plans to eliminate a fixed number of Indian jobs.

The programme is aimed at eligible employees across India, the US, the UK and Canada. Indian employees who meet the internal job-level requirements and work in participating business units could therefore receive an offer.

Employees in excluded departments may not be eligible, even if they meet the job-level criteria. The precise number of Indian employees who qualify has not been disclosed in the information available.

For Microsoft's India workforce, the key factors will be the participating business units, individual job levels and the terms of the offers distributed by the company.

The programme's voluntary nature is also important. Employees can decide whether to accept the package, and the number of people who leave India-based roles will depend on how many eligible workers choose to participate.

At this stage, Microsoft has not confirmed an India-specific exit target or a breakdown of how many employees are expected to accept the offer. It would therefore be premature to conclude that the initiative will result in a particular number of job losses in India.

Why Is Microsoft Offering Voluntary Buyouts?

Microsoft's latest voluntary exit programme comes as the company increases spending on AI infrastructure, including data centres and computing capacity.

The investment has intensified pressure on the technology giant to manage operating expenses while continuing to expand its AI capabilities.

The programme also follows Microsoft's earlier voluntary retirement initiative, introduced in spring 2026. That scheme was offered to approximately 8,750 US employees at senior director level and below whose age and years of service at the company added up to at least 70.

Around 30% of eligible employees accepted the earlier offer. Microsoft recorded a charge of approximately $900 million for the programme in April, according to reports.

The company subsequently announced additional job cuts, including approximately 4,800 positions in July. Microsoft had also eliminated more than 15,000 jobs during 2025, reflecting broader changes to its workforce and business priorities.

How Many Microsoft Employees in India Could Be Eligible?

Microsoft has approximately 23,000 employees in India, according to a report. However, the company has not disclosed how many Indian employees qualify for the latest voluntary exit offer.

The global figure of approximately 60,000 refers to employees who may be eligible to receive the offer, not the number expected to leave Microsoft. The actual number of departures will depend on how many employees accept the terms.

Microsoft said the initiative is designed to give employees more flexibility when considering opportunities outside the company while allowing participating business units to adapt to changing workforce needs.

For Indian employees, the immediate concern will be whether their teams are participating and whether the individual exit package is financially attractive. Until Microsoft releases further details, the potential impact on its India workforce remains uncertain.

The programme is therefore an opportunity for eligible employees to leave voluntarily with financial support, rather than an announcement that 60,000 jobs will be eliminated.