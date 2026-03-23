The update introduces a faster File Explorer, a redesigned Start Menu built on the WinUI 3 framework rather than React, and a new option that lets users pause Windows updates for extended periods. Microsoft is also testing a long-requested feature, a movable taskbar.

On March 20, Microsoft announced a significant Windows 11 update to improve performance, stability, and the overall user experience, following growing user criticism.

The announcement comes after a series of issues affected Windows 11's reputation. Recent updates reportedly triggered BitLocker recovery prompts, reduced gaming performance, caused boot failures, and, in some cases, led to system crashes with a "black screen of death."

In response, Microsoft is working on improving background resource usage, particularly memory management. The company aims to optimize RAM usage so that systems with lower memory configurations can run more smoothly.

Currently, Windows 11 requires at least 4GB of RAM, while Copilot+ PCs require at least 16GB. However, standard Windows installations often consume a large portion of available memory, leaving limited free RAM even on systems with 8GB or 16GB installed.

Reducing Copilot Integration

Microsoft is also scaling back Copilot's presence in certain applications, such as Notepad. The move follows user feedback about excessive Copilot integration across the operating system, including in the Start Menu.

Some users and enterprise customers have expressed concerns over these changes, citing intrusive prompts and system modifications. Microsoft has acknowledged the feedback, with engineering leaders stating the goal is to create a more streamlined operating system with fewer disruptions.

UI Overhaul with WinUI 3

A major part of the update involves transitioning Windows 11's interface to the WinUI 3 framework, replacing a mix of older technologies, including WebView2 and React. This shift is expected to reduce latency, improve responsiveness, and deliver smoother animations and transitions.

Microsoft is also refining the Start Menu search experience, ensuring that local apps and files are prioritized over web results.

The company plans to continue improving system performance by optimizing memory allocation and background processes. Visual enhancements, including smoother UI animations and faster transitions, are also part of upcoming updates.

With these changes, Microsoft aims to address user concerns and improve Windows 11's overall reliability and efficiency.