The console was unveiled during Xbox Showcase 2026 and is scheduled for release in November 2026, although Microsoft has not yet announced the exact launch date or pricing.

Legacy Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, a special-edition console created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Xbox brand.

Microsoft unveiled a glimpse of the Xbox X25. It showcases the design and finest features, and it will be available for sale in November 2026.

Display and the features in the Xbox X25 series

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition draws heavy inspiration from the original Xbox. The first Xbox was launched in North America on November 15, 2001. According to Jason Ronald, Microsoft's Vice President of Next Generation, this is the first time the company has introduced a translucent design for the Xbox Series X.

Its most notable design element is a translucent "OG Green" chassis, making it the first Xbox Series X model to feature a transparent design. The console also features a glowing green Xbox logo and says fans will find extra surprises when using it. A special 25th-anniversary emblem and several hidden design details are intended as tributes to long-time Xbox fans.

In terms of hardware, the X25 retains the same performance specifications as the standard Xbox Series X, including 1TB of storage, meaning the anniversary edition focuses primarily on design and collectability rather than upgraded performance.

Microsoft has also introduced a matching Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition featuring a translucent green finish, classic colored ABXY buttons, and design cues inspired by the original Xbox controller.

At the same time, the bumpers pay tribute to the black-and-white buttons on the original "Duke" controller. The transparent back casing and battery door reveal the classic Xbox logo underneath.

The company has not yet revealed pricing details or opened pre-orders, but says it will share more information closer to launch. Microsoft also hinted that the anniversary console is only one part of its broader celebrations marking 25 years of Xbox.