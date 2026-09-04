Over the years, Mivi has produced many products, including audio gear like earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and soundbars, tuned specifically for Indian consumer preferences, as well as AI and Wearables. Now it is venturing into the smartphone market with its upcoming device, Mivi One 5G.

Mivi is a homegrown Indian consumer technology brand that designs, engineers, and manufactures personal and home audio products. Mivi is located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Midhula Devabhaktuni and Viswanadh Kandula founded Mivi.

Mivi, a tech firm based in Hyderabad, India, is entering the smartphone market with its upcoming device, the Mivi One 5G. It reveals key specifications ahead of its September 24 launch.

Mivi One 5G Launch and Details

Display features

Ahead of the launch, the tech firm gave a glimpse of the handset. The smartphone's flat back panel features a vertically aligned camera island, housing two cameras of unknown resolution.

The camera module also has a flash on its right side, and the top of the phone appears to have a secondary mic.

Processor feature

The device is rumoured to pack the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor under the hood. The listing also indicates that it will come in at least two variants with 6GB and 8GB RAM. The device will run Android 16 out of the box, according to the listing.

The handset is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 to stay competitive. Other rumoured specifications circulating online include a 120Hz HD+ LCD and a 50MP primary camera sensor on the back. Again, these are rumoured specs and price figures, so take them with a pinch of salt.

Mivi will be amongst the new brands entering the smartphone market in India. Another recent debutant is Boltt, from the house of Fire-Boltt, which launched two new handsets in India: the Boltt Evo and the Boltt Ace 5G. Philips also entered the smartphone market with the launch of its Philips S7221 smartphone.

Availability details

Mivi One 5G smartphone will be available on the Flipkart microsite. It shows that the handset will be "dropping soon" in India. The exact launch date is scheduled for September 24.

Colour features

This glimpse gives us a sense of its design and colour options. The listing shows the Mivi One 5G in a green colour option with rounded corners.

Along with the design and colour, the listing also includes a powerful tagline: the Mivi One 5G smartphone is the only smartphone in its price segment powered by a Snapdragon chip.

The company will announce other features, including the confirmed price range, storage, and battery capacity, before its India launch.