Mivi's most popular products span personal audio, home entertainment, and its recent expansion into mobile hardware.

Mivi is an Indian consumer technology and audio electronics brand known for designing and manufacturing its products locally in India. Mivi is headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Mivi has launched its first-ever smartphone in India with a 5G Snapdragon chip, starting at Rs 12,999, available in five colours, and going on sale on Flipkart.

As a homegrown brand, Mivi heavily markets its products for their "Made in India" engineering, punchy bass tuning, and highly affordable price tags.

Now, the India-based company has entered the smartphone market. On September 24, Thursday, the company launched its first-ever 5 G smartphone, the Mivi One 5G.

Features in the Mivi One 5G

Display Features

The Mivi One 5G sports a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 2.5D cover glass. The handset runs on Android 16, and the company promised updates through Android 18.

The Mivi One 5G runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Mivi claims that the smartphone has an AnTuTu score of approximately 490,000.

Camera features

The device will feature a 50-megapixel rear camera setup with PDAF and an unspecified secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The handset has a Mivi ClearTalk feature powered by the company's Mivi Neural Voice Engine. The company says this feature reduces surrounding sounds such as traffic, wind, conversations and music during calls to make the user's voice clearer.

Battery Features

The Mivi One 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging. The phone is 9.15mm thick and weighs 210 grams. It carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water.

Price and Storage

The Mivi One 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,999.

Offers available

The company has confirmed that during the upcoming g Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the smartphone will be available at a special effective price starting at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB versions are confirmed to be available at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. The discounted price tags include applicable price reductions and bank offers available during the sale event.

Jio is also joining the offer section: customers Jio purchase the One 5G plan are confirmed to get a 12-month Canva Pro subscription valued at Rs. 4,000 and one month of Hotstar Mobile + Hollywood subscription.

It also brings an 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan with 5,000GB of Google Cloud storage. Customers will get an additional 50GB of Jio AI Cloud storage.

The company assures a one-year warranty for the Mivi One 5G. It also announces that after the sale, the network will cover more than 500 service centres across India, and free pick-up and drop service will be available across more than 19,000 PIN codes.

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Colour and Availability

The smartphone is available in five different colours. It comes in Blue, Burgundy, Pink, Green, and Navy Blue. The phone is scheduled to go on sale in the country on October 8 on Flipkart.