Technology

Moto G Max by Motorola Launches on August 14 With 7,000mAh Battery

Motorola Moto G Max is set to launch in India on August 14 with a 6.72-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera and a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Moto G Max
Motorola going to launch Moto G Max on Pantone-curated colours
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Motorola is preparing to expand its G-series lineup in India with the launch of the new Moto G Max.

The smartphone is scheduled to launch on August 14 at 12 PM and has already appeared on Flipkart, revealing several of its key specifications and colour options ahead of the official announcement.

Moto G Max will be offered in Pantone-curated colour options, with Flipkart listings revealing Blue, Dark Grey and Pink variants.

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The smartphone will feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of HBM brightness.

Motorola is also introducing Water Touch 2.0, which is designed to improve touchscreen responsiveness when the display or the user's fingers are wet.

Moto G Max will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone will run Android 16 out of the box and is promised two major OS upgrades along with three years of security updates.

Camera Setup

For photography, the Moto G Max will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. A 32MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video calls.

One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is its battery. The Moto G Max will pack a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which Motorola claims can provide up to three days of battery life. The battery is also rated for up to 1,000 recharge cycles.

The device will come with stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other durability features include IP64 protection, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic and MIL-STD-810H certification.

Motorola has not yet revealed the official price of the Moto G Max. However, reports suggest that it could be positioned around the Rs 30,000 price point.

More details, including the exact pricing, RAM and storage configurations, will be announced at the official launch on August 14. The smartphone is expected to be sold through Flipkart and Motorola's official India website.

Motorola Moto G Max - Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
General
Launch DateAugust 14, 2026
ColoursBlue, Dark Grey, Pink
Expected PriceAround Rs 30,000
Sales PlatformsFlipkart, Motorola India website
Display
Display6.72-inch FHD+
Refresh Rate120Hz
Peak HBM BrightnessUp to 1,050 nits
Touch TechnologyWater Touch 2.0
Performance
ProcessorSnapdragon 6s Gen 4
RAMLPDDR5X
StorageUFS 3.1
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 16
OS Updates2 major OS upgrades
Security Updates3 years
Camera
Primary Camera50MP Sony LYTIA 600
Ultra-Wide Camera8MP
Front Camera32MP
Battery
Battery7,000mAh silicon-carbon
Battery LifeUp to 3 days
Battery DurabilityUp to 1,000 recharge cycles
Audio & Durability
SpeakersStereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
Headphone Jack3.5mm
ProtectionIP64
Glass ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Ceramic
Durability CertificationMIL-STD-810H
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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