Moto G Max will be offered in Pantone-curated colour options, with Flipkart listings revealing Blue, Dark Grey and Pink variants.

The smartphone is scheduled to launch on August 14 at 12 PM and has already appeared on Flipkart, revealing several of its key specifications and colour options ahead of the official announcement.

Motorola is preparing to expand its G-series lineup in India with the launch of the new Moto G Max.

The smartphone will feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of HBM brightness.

Motorola is also introducing Water Touch 2.0, which is designed to improve touchscreen responsiveness when the display or the user's fingers are wet.

Moto G Max will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone will run Android 16 out of the box and is promised two major OS upgrades along with three years of security updates.

Camera Setup

For photography, the Moto G Max will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. A 32MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video calls.

One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is its battery. The Moto G Max will pack a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which Motorola claims can provide up to three days of battery life. The battery is also rated for up to 1,000 recharge cycles.

The device will come with stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other durability features include IP64 protection, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic and MIL-STD-810H certification.

Motorola has not yet revealed the official price of the Moto G Max. However, reports suggest that it could be positioned around the Rs 30,000 price point.

More details, including the exact pricing, RAM and storage configurations, will be announced at the official launch on August 14. The smartphone is expected to be sold through Flipkart and Motorola's official India website.