Motorola has officially launched the Moto G Stylus 2026 and Moto Pad 2026 in the US and Canadian markets on April 7. The new devices offer notable upgrades in performance, display, and battery life, targeting both smartphone and tablet users at competitive prices.
Moto G Stylus 2026: Premium Mid-Range with Stylus Support
The Moto G Stylus 2026 arrives as the successor to last year's Moto G Stylus 2025, continuing its focus on productivity with a built-in stylus. The device is priced at $499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
It comes in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Lavender Mist colour options, both featuring a premium leather finish. The smartphone will be available starting April 16 via Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola's official website.
The handset runs on Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UX skin and features a high-brightness pOLED display, making it suitable for multimedia and productivity tasks.
Moto Pad 2026: Affordable Tablet with Solid Features
Alongside the smartphone, Motorola has also introduced the Moto Pad 2026, aimed at users looking for an affordable tablet experience. Priced at $249.99, the tablet will be available from April 30 on Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com
It comes in a single Pantone Bronze Green colour and offers a balanced mix of performance and entertainment features, including a large display and Dolby Atmos-supported speakers.
With these launches, Motorola continues to strengthen its presence in both the smartphone and tablet segments, offering feature-packed devices at competitive prices.