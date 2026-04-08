Technology

Moto G Stylus 2026 and Moto Pad 2026 Launched: Price, Specs and Availability

Motorola has launched the Moto G Stylus 2026 and Moto Pad 2026 in the US, featuring upgraded displays, powerful processors, and improved battery life, with prices starting at $249.99.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Moto G Stylus and Moto Pad 2026
Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus and Moto Pad 2026

Motorola has officially launched the Moto G Stylus 2026 and Moto Pad 2026 in the US and Canadian markets on April 7. The new devices offer notable upgrades in performance, display, and battery life, targeting both smartphone and tablet users at competitive prices.

Moto G Stylus 2026: Premium Mid-Range with Stylus Support

The Moto G Stylus 2026 arrives as the successor to last year's Moto G Stylus 2025, continuing its focus on productivity with a built-in stylus. The device is priced at $499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

It comes in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Lavender Mist colour options, both featuring a premium leather finish. The smartphone will be available starting April 16 via Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola's official website.

The handset runs on Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UX skin and features a high-brightness pOLED display, making it suitable for multimedia and productivity tasks.

Moto G Stylus 2026 Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5000 nits brightness
ProtectionGorilla Glass 3, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance
ProcessorSnapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset
RAM & Storage8GB LPDDR5x RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
Expandable Storage Up to 1TB via microSD
Virtual RAMUp to 24GB with RAM Boost
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with Hello UX
Rear Camera50MP primary (Sony LYT-700C, OIS), 13MP ultra-wide with macro vision
Front Camera32MP
Battery5200mAh
Charging68W wired, 15W wireless
SIMDual SIM (Nano + eSIM)
Special FeatureBuilt-in stylus
AvailabilityApril 16 via Amazon, Best Buy, Motorola.com

Moto Pad 2026: Affordable Tablet with Solid Features

Alongside the smartphone, Motorola has also introduced the Moto Pad 2026, aimed at users looking for an affordable tablet experience. Priced at $249.99, the tablet will be available from April 30 on Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com

It comes in a single Pantone Bronze Green colour and offers a balanced mix of performance and entertainment features, including a large display and Dolby Atmos-supported speakers.

Moto Pad 2026 Specifications
LabelValue
Display11-inch 2.5K screen, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
AudioQuad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Battery7040mAh
Charging20W wired charging
ColourPantone Bronze Green
Price$249.99
AvailabilityApril 30 via Amazon, Best Buy, Motorola.com

With these launches, Motorola continues to strengthen its presence in both the smartphone and tablet segments, offering feature-packed devices at competitive prices.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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