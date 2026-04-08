Motorola has officially launched the Moto G Stylus 2026 and Moto Pad 2026 in the US and Canadian markets on April 7. The new devices offer notable upgrades in performance, display, and battery life, targeting both smartphone and tablet users at competitive prices.

Moto G Stylus 2026: Premium Mid-Range with Stylus Support

The Moto G Stylus 2026 arrives as the successor to last year's Moto G Stylus 2025, continuing its focus on productivity with a built-in stylus. The device is priced at $499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

It comes in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Lavender Mist colour options, both featuring a premium leather finish. The smartphone will be available starting April 16 via Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola's official website.