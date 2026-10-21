The Moto G47 Power 5G is expected to focus on battery life, everyday performance and an affordable user experience. Leaked details suggest that the smartphone could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a large 7,000mAh battery and a 120Hz display.

According to recent leaks, the handset could debut in Europe, though the company has not yet officially confirmed its launch plans or specifications.

Motorola is reportedly preparing to expand its budget-friendly G-series smartphone lineup with the new Moto G47 Power 5G.

If these specifications prove accurate, the device could appeal to users looking for a budget 5G smartphone with a long-lasting battery.

Moto G47 Power 5G: Expected Design and Display

According to the leaked information, the Moto G47 Power 5G could feature a 6.67-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,604 pixels.

The panel is also tipped to support a 120Hz refresh rate, which could deliver smoother scrolling and a more responsive experience when navigating the interface.

In terms of design, the handset is expected to follow the familiar styling of Motorola's existing G-series smartphones. It could feature a rectangular camera module positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel.

The leaked images reportedly show the smartphone in two colour options: cyan and dark grey. However, the official colour names have not yet been confirmed.

Expected Processor and Software

The upcoming smartphone is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm manufacturing process. The processor features an octa-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz.

If confirmed, this chipset could deliver enough performance for everyday activities, including web browsing, social media, video streaming, and routine multitasking, while supporting 5G connectivity.

On the software front, the Moto G47 Power 5G is expected to ship with Android 16. However, Motorola has not yet confirmed the software version or its update policy for this model.

Expected Camera Features

The Moto G47 Power 5G could feature a dual rear camera setup. According to the leaks, the system may include a 108-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Although these camera specifications have surfaced through leaks, details about additional camera features, video recording capabilities and image-processing enhancements remain unavailable.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity could be a key highlight of the Moto G47 Power 5G. The smartphone is expected to pack a substantial 7,000mAh battery, which could help it deliver extended usage between charges.

The handset is also tipped to support 30W wired fast charging. However, its actual battery endurance and charging performance will depend on the final hardware and software optimisation.

Additionally, the device is reportedly expected to carry an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. This rating generally indicates protection against dust ingress and water splashes, not immersion.

Moto G47 Power 5G Expected Specifications Specification Details General Model Moto G47 Power 5G Operating system Android 16 Expected colours Cyan and dark grey Expected launch market Europe Launch date Not officially announced Price Not yet revealed Display Display 6.67-inch LCD Resolution HD+, 720 x 1,604 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz Processor Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Manufacturing process 6nm CPU Octa-core, up to 2.4GHz Camera Rear cameras 108MP primary + 2MP macro sensor Front camera 8MP Battery Battery 7,000mAh Charging 30W wired fast charging Durability Durability IP64-rated dust and water resistance

Expected Launch and Availability

Motorola has not officially announced the Moto G47 Power 5G or confirmed its launch timeline, pricing and availability.

The specifications currently circulating online are based on leaked information and should be treated as unconfirmed until the company makes an official announcement.

If the reported details are accurate, the Moto G47 Power 5G could stand out in the budget smartphone segment with its large battery, high-refresh-rate display and 5G-capable processor.

More information on pricing, memory configurations, and market availability is expected closer to its anticipated launch.