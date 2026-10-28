The Moto G47 Power runs Android 16 with Hello UI and supports dual-SIM connectivity. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Motorola has launched the new Moto G47 Power in select global markets, expanding its G-series smartphone lineup with a focus on battery capacity, camera capabilities, and display performance.

Users can also expand storage by up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Moto G47 Power Display and Performance

The Moto G47 Power features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. The display is rated to deliver up to 1,050 nits of brightness, helping improve visibility in bright conditions.

Motorola has also included Water Touch technology, which is designed to maintain touch responsiveness when the screen is wet. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the smartphone uses the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, offering a balance of everyday performance and storage for apps, photos, and other files.

Moto G47 Power Camera Features

For photography, the Moto G47 Power is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and support for 3x lossless zoom. The main camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro sensor for close-up photography.

On the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is designed to support extended usage between charges.

It supports 30W TurboPower wired charging. The phone also offers 6W wired reverse charging, allowing users to power compatible devices using the smartphone's battery.

For durability, Motorola has given the device an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Moto G47 Power Price and Availability

The Moto G47 Power is priced at GBP 299.99 in the UK in a single configuration: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is available in three colour options: Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Capri, and Pantone Impenetrable.

Motorola has not yet announced the India launch date or pricing details for the Moto G47 Power. Further information about its availability in India is expected to be confirmed by the company.