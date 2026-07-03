Technology

Moto G77 Power India Launch Confirmed for July 8; Check Specs

Motorola has confirmed the Moto G77 Power will launch in India on July 8. The smartphone features a 120Hz Full HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, Sony 50MP camera, Android 16, military-grade durability, Pantone-inspired vegan leather finish, and will be priced under ₹30,000.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Motorola Moto G77 Power
Moto G77 Power launched with Three pantone curated colors

Motorola has officially confirmed the Moto G77 Power will launch in India on July 8, expanding its G-series smartphone lineup with a feature-packed mid-range offering.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the phone's design, colour options and several key specifications through its official channels and a dedicated Flipkart microsite.

The upcoming handset is aimed at users seeking long battery life, a durable build, and a clean Android experience, while also bringing premium design elements such as Pantone-curated colours and a vegan leather finish.

Motorola Moto G77 Power design

The Moto G77 Power sports a modern design with a centrally positioned hole-punch display and slim bezels. The rear panel features Motorola's signature camera island and comes with a vegan leather finish.

The smartphone will be available in three Pantone-curated colour options:

  • Nautical Blue

  • Fuchsia Red

  • Laurel Green

Large display with Gorilla Glass protection

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G77 Power will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming.

The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, offering improved resistance against scratches and accidental drops.

Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, which is expected to deliver reliable everyday performance with support for 5G connectivity.

The handset will ship with Android 16 out of the box, layered with Motorola's Hello UI. Motorola has also confirmed that the phone will receive the Android 17 update.

Dual-camera setup with Sony sensor

For photography, the Moto G77 Power features a dual rear camera system led by a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor.

The setup includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera, allowing users to capture wider landscapes and group shots.

On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and charging

One of the biggest highlights of the Moto G77 Power is its battery.

Motorola claims the device can deliver up to three days of battery life on a single charge.

The company has confirmed support for 30W wired fast charging.

(Note: Motorola's teaser highlights a long-lasting battery, while some early reports mention a 5,200mAh capacity. Since official promotional material also references up to three days of battery life, the final battery specification will be confirmed at launch.)

Durability and multimedia features

The Moto G77 Power comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade certified build, adding extra durability for everyday use.

Other confirmed features include:

  • Dual stereo speakers

  • Dolby Atmos support

  • Hi-Res Audio certification

  • 3.5mm headphone jack

  • USB Type-C port

  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner (expected)

  • 5G connectivity

Price, variants and availability

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G77 Power will be priced at ₹30,000 in India.

The smartphone is expected to be available in:

  • 4GB + 128GB

  • 8GB + 128GB

The device will go on sale shortly after launch through Flipkart, Motorola's official website and leading retail stores across India.

Motorola Moto G77 Power (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.72-inch Full HD+
Refresh Rate120Hz
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 7i
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6400
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with Hello UI
Software UpdateAndroid 17 confirmed
Camera
Rear Cameras50MP Sony LYTIA 600 + 8MP Ultra-wide
Front Camera32MP
Battery
BatteryOfficially teased for up to 3 days of battery life (capacity to be confirmed at launch)
Charging30W wired fast charging
Audio
AudioDual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio
Headphone Jack3.5mm
Design & Build
BuildMIL-STD-810H certified
FinishVegan leather
ColoursNautical Blue, Fuchsia Red, Laurel Green
Storage & Availability
RAM & Storage4GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB
PriceUnder ₹30,000 (Expected)
Launch DateJuly 8, 2026
AvailabilityFlipkart, Motorola India website and retail stores

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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