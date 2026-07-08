With a pixel density of 391 ppi, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.97 per cent, and a 20:9 aspect ratio, it offers an impressive viewing experience.

The Motto G77 Power features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 120 Hz.

The Moto G77 Power was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's budget G series. The newly launched device will be available in three different colours in India.

Additionally, the device boasts a peak brightness of up to 1,050 nits and comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Chipset and Internal Features

The device is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5 GHz.

The smartphone also features an ARM Mali G57 MP2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint Scanner and face unlock for security.

Camera features

When it comes to the device's camera features, it has a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

The handset also features a 2-in-1 light sensor on the back. The Moto G77 Power also features a 32 MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset can record video at up to 2k resolution at 30 fps.

Battery features

The Motto G77 Power carries a 7000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 59 hours of battery life. The smartphone supports 30W wired fast charging and 6W wired reverse charging.

It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou for connectivity.

The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an e-compass. The phone measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.89 mm and weighs about 215g.

Price and Availability

The Motto G77 Power in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the sole model, which features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tech firm is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2000 with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards, too. Alternatively, consumers can use the exchange bonus of up to Rs. 2000.

It is available in three colours: Pantone Impenetrable (Dark Grey), Pantone Nautical Blue, and Pantone Fuchsia Red. It is set to go on sale in India on July 13 via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store.

Comparison between the G77 Power and G75 (the previous one)

The Moto G77 Power brings several notable upgrades over the Moto G75, with the biggest improvement being its massive 7,000mAh battery, compared to the G75's 5,000mAh unit, offering significantly longer battery life. The MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset powers the new model and comes with Android 16 out of the box.

At the same time, the Moto G75 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and was launched with Android 14. Both smartphones offer a 120Hz Full HD+ LCD, a 50MP main rear camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, and 30W fast charging.

However, the Moto G77 Power upgrades the front camera to 32MP, up from 16MP on the G75. While the G77 Power is designed for users who prioritise extended battery life and newer software, the Moto G75 continues to deliver stronger overall performance thanks to its Snapdragon chipset.