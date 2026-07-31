The device stands out from standard tablets primarily due to its extreme focus on audio performance and hands-free usability.

Motorola has launched its latest device, the Moto Pad 70 Groove, in India on July 31, and it will be available for purchase on August 7.

Motorola has officially launched the Moto Pad 70 Groove in India with a 9-unit JBL Pro speaker system. The device will go on sale in India on August 7 via Flipkart.

Display features

The Moto Pad 70 Groove carries a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits typical brightness, and 800 nits in High Brightness Mode.

The panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Chipset details

The device is shipped with Android 16-based Hello UI and is slated to receive OS upgrades up to Android 18, along with four years of security updates.

It also includes advanced technology features like Google, Smarter Reader, AI Writing Tools, AI Notes, and Smart Connect for cross-device features such as file sharing and screen mirroring.

Highlighting Audio features

Motorola's Pad 70 Groove features a 9-unit JBL Pro speaker system with four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators with dedicated bass units.

It also supports Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Speaker Mode and Live Transcript with translation support for more than 40 languages.

Camera features

The Moto Pad 70 Groove is equipped with a 13 megapixel autofocus rear camera and an 8 megapixel fixed-focus front camera. It also supports 4K video playback.

It offers connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. It is equipped with an accelerometer and gyroscope. Notably, the tablet does not include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Battery features

The Moto Pad 70 Groove packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W TurboPower charging.

Motorola claims it can deliver up to 15 hours of YouTube streaming on a single charge, while a 10-minute charge is said to provide up to two hours of battery life.

The tablet measures 278.8 x 181.1 x 6.8mm and weighs about 775g. It has a rounded all-metal body with a built-in 360-degree Kickstand 2.0 that supports Lean, Stand, Theatre and Hanging modes, along with portrait and landscape orientations

Price and availability

Moto Pad 70 Groove starts at Rs.36,999 for the lone 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is offered in a Pantone Blue Surf colourway. The device will be available via Flipkart.