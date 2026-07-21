Ahead of the launch, the major specifications were revealed on Flipkart, with the tablet's biggest highlight being what it claims is India's first nine-speaker JBL audio system.

Only weeks after launching the Moto Pad 70, the company has confirmed that its upcoming entertainment-centred tablet, the Moto Pad 70 Groove, will launch in India on July 31.

Motorola plans to launch its next technical advancement with the Moto Pad 70 Groove. It is scheduled to launch on July 31 and will be available via Flipkart.

Display features

The Moto Pad 70 Groove will feature a 12.1-inch 2.5 K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The revealed display specifications will be suitable for gaming and everyday productivity.

Audio features

The highlight of the upcoming Moto Pad 70 Groove launch is its audio setup. Motorola confirmed that the device will sport India's first nine-speaker JBL system, comprising four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators.

It is paired with a 3cc acoustic chamber, dedicated bass units, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications.

The company promised that the audio setup can deliver up to 48W stereo output through a 7.2-channel cinematic audio configuration, positioning the tablet as an entertainment-focused device.

Battery Features

The company also revealed details about the tablet's battery. It will power a 10,20mAh battery, which Motorola says can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.

It will also ship with a 68W fast charger in the box. The tablet's promotional images reveal the colour availability.

Colour option

It is available in a green colour option with a distinctive circular rear module that combines the JBL speaker grille with a built-in fold-out stand supporting multiple viewing modes, including portrait, landscape, theatre, and hanging modes.

The company has not revealed the details of the chipset, memory configurations, cameras, or software. The details were expected to be revealed soon, closer to launch.

Availability

The Motorola Pad 70 Groove can be purchased through Flipkart. The pricing details were not disclosed officially by the company yet.