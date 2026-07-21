Technology

Moto Pad 70 Groove Launching July 31 with JBL 9-Speaker Audio

Motorola is set to launch the Moto Pad 70 Groove in India on July 31 via Flipkart. The entertainment-focused tablet will feature a 12.1-inch 2.5K 120Hz display, India's first nine-speaker JBL audio system, 10,200mAh battery, and 68W fast charging.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Moto Pad 70 Groove
Moto Pad 70 Groove Moto Pad70 Groove
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Motorola plans to launch its next technical advancement with the Moto Pad 70 Groove. It is scheduled to launch on July 31 and will be available via Flipkart.

Moto Pad 70 Groove

Only weeks after launching the Moto Pad 70, the company has confirmed that its upcoming entertainment-centred tablet, the Moto Pad 70 Groove, will launch in India on July 31.

Ahead of the launch, the major specifications were revealed on Flipkart, with the tablet's biggest highlight being what it claims is India's first nine-speaker JBL audio system.

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Display features

The Moto Pad 70 Groove will feature a 12.1-inch 2.5 K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The revealed display specifications will be suitable for gaming and everyday productivity.

Audio features

The highlight of the upcoming Moto Pad 70 Groove launch is its audio setup. Motorola confirmed that the device will sport India's first nine-speaker JBL system, comprising four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators. 

It is paired with a 3cc acoustic chamber, dedicated bass units, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications.

The company promised that the audio setup can deliver up to 48W stereo output through a 7.2-channel cinematic audio configuration, positioning the tablet as an entertainment-focused device.

Battery Features

The company also revealed details about the tablet's battery. It will power a 10,20mAh battery, which Motorola says can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.

It will also ship with a 68W fast charger in the box. The tablet's promotional images reveal the colour availability.

Colour option

It is available in a green colour option with a distinctive circular rear module that combines the JBL speaker grille with a built-in fold-out stand supporting multiple viewing modes, including portrait, landscape, theatre, and hanging modes.

The company has not revealed the details of the chipset, memory configurations, cameras, or software. The details were expected to be revealed soon, closer to launch.

Availability

The Motorola Pad 70 Groove can be purchased through Flipkart. The pricing details were not disclosed officially by the company yet.

Moto Pad 70 Groove Key Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Resolution12.1-inch 2.5K display
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
HDRHDR10, Dolby Vision
BrightnessUp to 800 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM)
Audio setup
SpeakersNine-speaker JBL system
Output48W stereo output through a 7.2-channel cinematic audio configuration
Battery
Capacity10,200mAh battery
Charging 68W fast charging
Colour
OptionGreen
Availability
PlatformFlipkart
Launch Date
DateJuly 31 (India)
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New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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