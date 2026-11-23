The following nine smartphones are included in the initial rollout:

The rollout schedule will vary depending on the device and region. Motorola's latest published eligibility list originated from its Brazilian division, and the company has not announced specific update dates for every market.

Motorola has confirmed a list of 29 smartphones eligible for the Android 17 update, covering its Signature, Edge, Razr and Moto G series. While nine devices have already started receiving the update, the remaining eligible models are expected to get it in the coming months.

Motorola Signature

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr Fold

Moto G86

Motorola Phones Expected to Receive Android 17

Motorola is also expected to extend Android 17 to additional smartphones across its Edge, Razr and Moto G lineups.

Edge Series

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60 Neo

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Razr Series

Motorola Razr 70

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50

Moto G Series

Moto G77

Moto G75

Moto G67

Moto G7

Moto G6

Moto G47

Moto G37

Moto G Max

The company is expected to continue the rollout through early 2027, with flagship devices receiving the update first, followed by mid-range and budget models.

Android 17 Features Coming to Motorola Phones

Android 17, combined with Motorola's Hello UI, brings several changes to the user experience. The update focuses on home-screen personalisation, smarter notifications, AI features, cross-device connectivity and improved security.

1. Improved Home and Lock Screen Customisation

Users will get more options to personalise their home and lock screens. The update lets users combine multiple widgets into a single swipeable widget, while system-wide themed icons provide a more consistent appearance.

It also introduces 3D depth-effect wallpapers, along with new clock styles and lock-screen widgets.

2. Live Updates and Smarter Notifications

Android 17 introduces a pill-shaped Live Updates bar around the front camera cutout. It can display real-time information about deliveries, timers, calls and music playback.

Notification management is also getting improvements. Notification summaries can condense lengthy group conversations into short previews, while low-priority alerts are automatically organised into a quiet folder.

Quick Settings will receive resizable tiles, translucent background blur and an option to hide icon labels in the classic layout.

3. Enhanced HDR Brightness Control

A new HDR brightness slider will allow users to reduce or disable peak HDR screen brightness. This is intended to make viewing more comfortable, particularly when bright HDR content appears on the display.

4. Motorola Qira AI Improvements

Motorola's rebranded Qira AI assistant is also receiving new capabilities. Features such as Catch Me Up and Pay Attention are included, alongside an updated Creator Zone for generating AI stickers and images.

Users can also customise single-press and double-press shortcuts for the dedicated AI key.

5. Improved Sharing and Connectivity

The update introduces faster cross-device sharing options, including Tap to Share and Quick Drop. It also adds QR-code-based Quick Share support for Apple's AirDrop, making file transfers between supported devices easier.

6. New Security and Device Management Tools

Android 17 brings additional security and maintenance features, including Authentication Failure Lock and scam detection in Google Messages.

Motorola devices will also receive native battery health tracking and a built-in device diagnostics menu, giving users more ways to monitor their phones.

How to Check for the Android 17 Update

Motorola users can manually check whether Android 17 is available for their smartphones by following these steps:

Open the Settings app on your Motorola phone. Scroll down and select System Updates. Tap Check for Updates. If the update is available for your device and region, follow the instructions to download and install it.

Users should ensure their phones have sufficient battery charge and available storage before starting the installation.

Motorola also does not allow users to downgrade to Android 16 once they have upgraded to Android 17. Therefore, users should consider this before installing the new software.