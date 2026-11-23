Motorola has confirmed a list of 29 smartphones eligible for the Android 17 update, covering its Signature, Edge, Razr and Moto G series. While nine devices have already started receiving the update, the remaining eligible models are expected to get it in the coming months.
The rollout schedule will vary depending on the device and region. Motorola's latest published eligibility list originated from its Brazilian division, and the company has not announced specific update dates for every market.
Motorola Phones Already Receiving Android 17
The following nine smartphones are included in the initial rollout:
Motorola Signature
Motorola Edge 70
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Motorola Razr Fold
Moto G86
Motorola Phones Expected to Receive Android 17
Motorola is also expected to extend Android 17 to additional smartphones across its Edge, Razr and Moto G lineups.
Edge Series
Motorola Edge 70 Pro
Motorola Edge 60
Motorola Edge 60 Neo
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Razr Series
Motorola Razr 70
Motorola Razr 60
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
Motorola Razr 50
Moto G Series
Moto G77
Moto G75
Moto G67
Moto G7
Moto G6
Moto G47
Moto G37
Moto G Max
The company is expected to continue the rollout through early 2027, with flagship devices receiving the update first, followed by mid-range and budget models.
Android 17 Features Coming to Motorola Phones
Android 17, combined with Motorola's Hello UI, brings several changes to the user experience. The update focuses on home-screen personalisation, smarter notifications, AI features, cross-device connectivity and improved security.
1. Improved Home and Lock Screen Customisation
Users will get more options to personalise their home and lock screens. The update lets users combine multiple widgets into a single swipeable widget, while system-wide themed icons provide a more consistent appearance.
It also introduces 3D depth-effect wallpapers, along with new clock styles and lock-screen widgets.
2. Live Updates and Smarter Notifications
Android 17 introduces a pill-shaped Live Updates bar around the front camera cutout. It can display real-time information about deliveries, timers, calls and music playback.
Notification management is also getting improvements. Notification summaries can condense lengthy group conversations into short previews, while low-priority alerts are automatically organised into a quiet folder.
Quick Settings will receive resizable tiles, translucent background blur and an option to hide icon labels in the classic layout.
3. Enhanced HDR Brightness Control
A new HDR brightness slider will allow users to reduce or disable peak HDR screen brightness. This is intended to make viewing more comfortable, particularly when bright HDR content appears on the display.
4. Motorola Qira AI Improvements
Motorola's rebranded Qira AI assistant is also receiving new capabilities. Features such as Catch Me Up and Pay Attention are included, alongside an updated Creator Zone for generating AI stickers and images.
Users can also customise single-press and double-press shortcuts for the dedicated AI key.
5. Improved Sharing and Connectivity
The update introduces faster cross-device sharing options, including Tap to Share and Quick Drop. It also adds QR-code-based Quick Share support for Apple's AirDrop, making file transfers between supported devices easier.
6. New Security and Device Management Tools
Android 17 brings additional security and maintenance features, including Authentication Failure Lock and scam detection in Google Messages.
Motorola devices will also receive native battery health tracking and a built-in device diagnostics menu, giving users more ways to monitor their phones.
How to Check for the Android 17 Update
Motorola users can manually check whether Android 17 is available for their smartphones by following these steps:
Open the Settings app on your Motorola phone.
Scroll down and select System Updates.
Tap Check for Updates.
If the update is available for your device and region, follow the instructions to download and install it.
Users should ensure their phones have sufficient battery charge and available storage before starting the installation.
Motorola also does not allow users to downgrade to Android 16 once they have upgraded to Android 17. Therefore, users should consider this before installing the new software.