The company launched the mid-range smartphone with a focus on AI-assisted imaging, a high-brightness curved display, and an updated design.

After many hints, teasers, and leaks, Motorola has finally launched its next Edge series, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo, as a successor to the Motorola Edge 50 Neo because the Edge 60 Neo didn't launch in India.

Motorola has launched its Edge 70 Neo smartphone in India. The smartphone features a new design and new offers compared to the previous phone and is priced at Rs. 40,000.

Display

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo features a 6.8-inch AMOLED Super HD quad curved display with a 2772x1272p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola claims a peak brightness of 5,200 nits and a 1,500Hz touch sampling rate, along with Water Touch capability.

It carries an IP64 rating and a MIL-STD-810H durability rating. The device's frame is made of polycarbonate, while its screen uses Gorilla Glass 7i. The phone measures 162.7 X 75.7 x 8.49mm and weighs 204g.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which uses the 4nm fabrication process and offers a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz.

The chipset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The device ships with Hello UI based on Android 16, which promises 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security maintenance releases (SMRs).

Software features include UI customisation, gestures, Auto Blur for screenshots, dedicated spaces for children, centralised security controls and external display/PC/TV projection.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader (optical) and supports face unlock (2D). It comes with a host of sensors, including proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope and a magnetometer.

Camera details

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera (Sony LYTIA 710) with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS.

The second rear camera is a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture (fixed focus). The third camera cutout hides the dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. A 32-megapixel sensor handles selfies.

Battery

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is powered by a 7,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging, and bypass charging. Motorola claims a 50 per cent charge in 27 minutes.

Connectivity Options

The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. There's no 3.5mm headphone jack, but it carries a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The phone also supports sub-6 5G (NRn1/2/3/5/8/28/38/40/41/48/77/78), 4G, 3G, and 2G bands. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/axe, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC for communications and GPS.

The phone offers a hybrid SIM card setup with space for 2 nano SIM cards.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo in India is priced at Rs. 40,999 for the sole variant, with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone will be offered in four colour variants: Pantone Grey Lilac, Pantone Milky Blue, Pantone Mountain View, and Pantone Sage.

The smartphone goes on sale starting December 1, 2026, at 2:00 PM via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and offline retail partners, including Reliance Digital.

Offers and Discounts

The company is offering a special launch offer of a flat Rs. 3,000 discount (for a limited period of 10 days), bringing the launch price down to Rs. 37,999. The offer also includes a bank cashback of Rs. 3,000 (depending on your bank or credit card).

Motorola also offers a no-cost EMI of up to 9 months with leading banks. The phone can be purchased on Flipkart, Motorola's India website and at leading retail stores starting December 1, 2026.