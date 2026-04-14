The launch news leaked via a hidden microsite URL, suggesting a grand unveiling scheduled for late April 2026. This phone is not just an update; it is a complete rethink of what a "Pro" device should feel like in the hand.

This isn't just a gadget; it is a fashion accessory that happens to have a supercomputer inside. Through a series of glowing neon teasers on social media and a surprise "First Look" banner on Flipkart.

Forget everything known about bulky, heavy phones. Motorola India has just announced the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, and it feels like a slice of the future.

The Colour And Design

While most brands are sticking to glass and metal, Motorola is experimenting with textures. The Edge 70 Pro is rumoured to arrive in three distinct "personality" finishes:

Tailored Fabric Blue: A soft, tactile finish that feels like premium clothing.

Marble White: A cold, elegant stone-like texture for those who love luxury.

Satin Luxe Green: A smooth, matte finish that glows under the light.

Imagine walking into a meeting and placing a marble-finished device on the table. It is a conversation starter. Motorola is moving away from the "gadget" look and moving toward a "lifestyle" accessory.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications

While the outside is about style, the inside is pure power. Motorola is targeting the premium segment with hardware that balances extreme battery life with high-end visuals.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications Label Value Display 6.7" Quad-Curved 1.5K pOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (Optimised for AI and efficiency) Rear Camera 50MP Main (Sony Lytia sensor with OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide + 10MP Telephoto (Super Zoom) Front Camera 50MP High-Resolution Selfie with Autofocus Battery 6,500mAh Silicon-Carbon (Massive capacity in a slim frame) Charging 90W Wired TurboPower, Wireless Charging support Durability IP68 & IP69 (Water and high-pressure dust resistance) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a dedicated Moto AI key

Edge 60 Pro vs Edge 70 Pro: Is It Worth the Jump?

The Edge 60 Pro was a powerhouse, but the Edge 70 Pro focuses on stamina and intelligence. The jump from a 4500mAh or 5000mAh battery to a massive 6500mAh Silicon-Carbon battery is the biggest selling point.

This new battery technology allows the phone to stay incredibly thin while lasting nearly two days on a single charge. If the previous version was a sprinter, the Edge 70 Pro is a marathon runner.

Why Should This Be Your Next Purchase?

Most flagship phones are heavy and bulky. The Edge 70 Pro manages to pack a "monster" battery into a sleek, curved frame that weighs under 190 grams. If someone wants a phone that doesn't die by 6 PM but still fits comfortably in a pocket, this is the only choice.

Satellite connectivity support is not officially confirmed, but the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset supports advanced emergency messaging features, which might be a surprise "one more thing" during the launch event.

If this device launches at ₹35,000-₹40,000, it will be difficult to beat. It offers a rare combination: a massive "marathon" battery, military-grade toughness, and a design that looks like it belongs on a fashion runway.

For anyone tired of carrying a heavy power bank or a boring glass brick, the Edge 70 Pro is the clear answer.