The announcement was made through the phone's dedicated Flipkart microsite, which also reveals several key specifications.

The Motorola Company, only days after teasing its most powerful smartphone as the fifth in the Edge 70 lineup, has now confirmed the launch date of the Motorola Edge 70 Max in India.

Motorola plans to launch its next smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Max, in India on July 15. It will be the fifth model in the company's Edge 70 lineup and the most powerful.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is scheduled to launch in India on July 15. It is the company's first-ever Max model and is positioned at the top of the 70 lineup.

As the most powerful device in the series, the Edge 70 Max will be positioned above the current models, including the Motorola Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Pro+.

The upcoming device appears to challenge sub-flagship rivals such as the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R, thanks to its top-end specifications.

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Specifications

So far, the company has revealed a few display features, including its design, while its screen size has not yet been announced; it's hoping to unveil it soon.

Design features

The Edge 70 Max appears to mark Motorola's shift away from its signature curved-edge design in favour of a more contemporary flat-edge look.

The official renders confirm flat sides, complemented by the familiar squarish camera module. Besides, the device will feature an aluminium frame and a glass back for a premium look and in-hand feel.

Processor and performance

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC powers the Edge 70 Max. The same Chipset powers devices such as the Motorola Signature, OnePlus 15R, and iQOO 15R, delivering flagship-level performance.

Motorola claims the chip can achieve an AnTuTu score over 3 million and will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and on-device AI processing capabilities.

The module appears to house a dual camera setup, although the sensor details remain under wraps.

The device will feature Motorola's ActivMesh cooling system with a 5000 mm² vapour chamber, which is claimed to dissipate heat and minimise performance throttling during demanding workloads efficiently.

Beyond performance, Motorola is also focusing on the viewing experience with a segment-first Quad HD+ 10-bit LTPO AMOLED display, which is rated for 120 fps BGMI gaming for a smooth experience.

The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and support a dynamic 144Hz refresh rate, the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness.

The confirmation includes a centred-punch hole display with razor-thin bezels. Motorola claims the Edge 70 Max offers a 95.12 percent screen-to-body ratio, promising an immersive viewing experience.

Battery Features

The device will sport a 7,100mAh battery. While it may be the largest in its segment, Motorola aims to make up for it with 90W TurboPower wired charging and what it claims is the category's only fast magnetic wireless charging solution.

The phone also appears to feature built-in magnets similar to Apple's MagSafe system, allowing users to attach compatible chargers and other magnetic accessories easily.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max can be purchased from Flipkart, the official Motorola website, and major offline retail stores. Further details include the colour specifications, display and camera features, which are expected to be officially updated soon.