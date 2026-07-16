It is equipped with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 7,000 nits peak brightness, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 510 ppi pixel density, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and Water Touch for improved touch response with wet fingers.

The Motorola Edge 70 will be a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based Hello UI. The newly launched handset features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display.

Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 70 Max smartphone, the fifth model in the Edge 70 lineup, in India on July 15. The released device comprises a massive battery that lasts up to 58 hours.

Chipset

The device is powered by Qualcomm's 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which features six efficiency cores clocked at 3.3GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz.

It is promised to receive up to three years of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. The series handset launched with a vapour-chamber cooling solution, offering a 5,500 sq mm heat-dissipation area. The phone also ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Camera Features

The device carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a Sony LYT-710 sensor and optical image stabilisation.

It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, offering a 119-degree field of view and autofocus, paired with a 2-in-1 light sensor. The smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and can record video at up to 4K/60 fps.

Battery Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Max packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W of wired charging and 25 W of wireless charging feature along with 5W wired Reverse charging.

It also offers expanded connectivity options, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, BeiDou, and QZSS.

Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is offered in three Pantone colourways: Pantone Aqua Grey, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Edge in India is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the base variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage option is priced at Rs. 59,999.

The company offers an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on credit cards issued by select banks.

The new handset will go on sale in India starting July 20 via Flipkart and Motorola's online store.

Key Specifications and Features