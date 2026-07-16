Technology

Motorola Edge 70 Max launched with a massive 7,100mAh battery, Check Specs

Motorola Edge 70 Max debuts in India with a 6.8-inch QHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 7,100mAh battery, 50MP Sony camera, and up to 12GB RAM. Priced from Rs. 54,999, it goes on sale from July 20 via Flipkart and Motorola.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Motorola Edge 70 Max
Motorola Edge 70 Max launched with snapdragon 8 Gen 5
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Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 70 Max smartphone, the fifth model in the Edge 70 lineup, in India on July 15. The released device comprises a massive battery that lasts up to 58 hours.

Design and Display Features

The Motorola Edge 70 will be a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based Hello UI. The newly launched handset features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display.

It is equipped with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 7,000 nits peak brightness, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 510 ppi pixel density, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and Water Touch for improved touch response with wet fingers.

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Chipset

The device is powered by Qualcomm's 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which features six efficiency cores clocked at 3.3GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz. 

It is promised to receive up to three years of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. The series handset launched with a vapour-chamber cooling solution, offering a 5,500 sq mm heat-dissipation area. The phone also ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Camera Features

The device carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel  (f/1.8) primary shooter with a Sony LYT-710 sensor and optical image stabilisation.

It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, offering a 119-degree field of view and autofocus, paired with a 2-in-1 light sensor. The smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and can record video at up to 4K/60 fps.

Battery Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Max packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W of wired charging and 25 W of wireless charging feature along with 5W wired Reverse charging.

It also offers expanded connectivity options, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, BeiDou, and QZSS.

Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is offered in three Pantone colourways: Pantone Aqua Grey, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Edge in India is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the base variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage option is priced at Rs. 59,999.

The company offers an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on credit cards issued by select banks.

The new handset will go on sale in India starting July 20 via Flipkart and Motorola's online store.

Key Specifications and Features

Motorola Edge 70 Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.8-inch QHD+
Display TypeExtreme AMOLED display
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
Peak Brightness7,000 nits peak brightness,
Touch Sampling Rate360Hz touch sampling rate
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
Touch FeatureWater Touch feature
Chipset
Processor3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
Battery
Capacity7,100mAh battery
Wired Charging90W wired support
Wireless Charging25W wireless fast charging
Reverse Charging5W wired reverse charging
Camera
Rear SetupDual rear camera setup
Primary Camera50-megapixel- Primary Rear Camera with a Sony LYT-710 sensor 
Ultrawide Camera 8-megapixel ultrawide camera
Front Camera 32-megapixel front camera
Storage
Base Variant8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Top Variant12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
Pricing
8GB +256GBRs. 54,999
2GB + 256GBRs. 59,999
Colour
Option 1Pantone Aqua Grey
Option 2Pantone Dark Shadow
Option 3Pantone Ice Melt
Availability
Platform 1Flipkart
Platform 2Motorola Offline Stores
Sale DateSales start from July 20 (in India)
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Topics

Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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