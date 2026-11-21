Ahead of its official launch, Motorola has revealed several details about the Edge 70 Neo, including its design, colour options and hardware specifications. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Motorola India's online store.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be the most affordable model in the Edge 70 series, which already includes the Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Max, Edge 70 Pro+ and Edge 70 Fusion.

Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge 70 smartphone lineup with the launch of the new Motorola Edge 70 Neo in India on November 24.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Design and Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo features a square-shaped rear camera module and curved edges, giving the smartphone a distinctive appearance. It measures 8.49mm in thickness and weighs 240 grams.

Motorola is offering the device in four Pantone-certified colour options, each featuring a different finish.

Pantone Gray Lilac: Light pink shade with an acetate finish.

Pantone Milky Blue: Light blue shade with a leather-inspired finish.

Pantone Mountain View: Deep green shade with a silk-inspired finish.

Pantone Sage: Light green shade with a leather-inspired finish. Loading post from https://x.com/motorolaindia/status/2123788343817408758…

Display and Performance

On the front, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo features a 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness. The screen also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Compared to its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 60 Neo, the new model improves refresh rate and peak brightness.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Motorola also offers RAM Boost support, allowing the effective memory to expand up to 24GB.

The device comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Camera Specifications

For photography, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo features a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera and a 2-megapixel Macro Vision sensor on the rear.

The camera setup also includes a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. On the front, users get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Interestingly, the Edge 70 Neo does not include an ultra-wide or telephoto camera, unlike the previous-generation Edge 60 Neo.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is another major upgrade in the Motorola Edge 70 Neo. The smartphone packs a massive 7,000mAh battery, compared to the 5,000mAh battery found in its predecessor.

Motorola claims that the device can deliver up to 53 hours of battery life. It also supports TurboPower fast charging, wired reverse charging and bypass charging.

Software and Additional Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will receive three major Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

For durability, the smartphone comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, offering an enhanced audio experience.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch and Price

Motorola will officially launch the Edge 70 Neo in India on November 24. The smartphone is expected to be positioned below the other models in the Edge 70 lineup.

The company has not yet announced the official Indian pricing or available storage variants. More details on pricing, offers, and availability are expected to be revealed during the launch event.