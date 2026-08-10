The leaked images suggest that Motorola is preparing the Edge 70 Neo in four colour variants. While the official names of the finishes are not known, the renders indicate that the company could offer a wider choice of colours at launch.

The company has yet to announce the handset officially, and key details about its specifications remain under wraps.

Motorola's upcoming Edge 70 Neo has reportedly appeared in leaked renders, giving smartphone enthusiasts an early look at its design, colour options and camera setup.

At the rear, the smartphone appears to follow the design language of Motorola's latest Edge-series models. A raised, squarish camera module is positioned in the top-left corner and houses multiple camera sensors along with an LED flash.

The front of the device appears to feature curved sides, although the curvature looks less pronounced than on some other premium smartphones. A centrally positioned punch-hole cutout can also be seen for the selfie camera.

Camera Details

One of the biggest details revealed by the renders is the 200MP camera branding on the rear module. This suggests that the Edge 70 Neo could feature a 200MP primary camera.

However, Motorola has not confirmed the sensor's size, optical image stabilisation (OIS), video recording capabilities or the specifications of the other cameras.

Other Hardware

Other hardware details are also currently unavailable. Motorola has not revealed information about the processor, display, battery capacity, charging technology, RAM or storage options.

With the Edge 70 Neo yet to receive an official launch announcement, more details could emerge in the coming weeks. Until Motorola confirms the phone, its specifications, pricing and availability should be treated as unconfirmed.