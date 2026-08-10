Technology

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Design Leaked with 200MP Camera Ahead of Launch

Motorola Edge 70 Neo design renders have leaked ahead of its official launch, revealing four colour options, a curved display and a squarish rear camera module. The phone is tipped to feature a 200MP primary camera, while other specifications remain unconfirmed.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Motorola Edge 70 Neo
Motorola Edge 70 Neo designs leaked with 200MP Camera
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Motorola's upcoming Edge 70 Neo has reportedly appeared in leaked renders, giving smartphone enthusiasts an early look at its design, colour options and camera setup.

The company has yet to announce the handset officially, and key details about its specifications remain under wraps.

Design and Colour Options

The leaked images suggest that Motorola is preparing the Edge 70 Neo in four colour variants. While the official names of the finishes are not known, the renders indicate that the company could offer a wider choice of colours at launch.

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At the rear, the smartphone appears to follow the design language of Motorola's latest Edge-series models. A raised, squarish camera module is positioned in the top-left corner and houses multiple camera sensors along with an LED flash.

The front of the device appears to feature curved sides, although the curvature looks less pronounced than on some other premium smartphones. A centrally positioned punch-hole cutout can also be seen for the selfie camera.

Camera Details

One of the biggest details revealed by the renders is the 200MP camera branding on the rear module. This suggests that the Edge 70 Neo could feature a 200MP primary camera.

However, Motorola has not confirmed the sensor's size, optical image stabilisation (OIS), video recording capabilities or the specifications of the other cameras.

Other Hardware

Other hardware details are also currently unavailable. Motorola has not revealed information about the processor, display, battery capacity, charging technology, RAM or storage options.

With the Edge 70 Neo yet to receive an official launch announcement, more details could emerge in the coming weeks. Until Motorola confirms the phone, its specifications, pricing and availability should be treated as unconfirmed.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Expected Specifications
FeatureDetails
Primary Camera200MP, unconfirmed
Rear Camera SetupMultiple cameras + LED flash
Front CameraCentrally placed punch-hole Camera
DisplayCurved-edge design, details unconfirmed
ColoursFour variants shown in leaked renders
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Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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