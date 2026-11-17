The Flipkart microsite carries the tagline, 'Your feed is about to enter a NEO era' , strongly indicating that the Motorola Edge 70 Neo is arriving in the Indian market soon. However, the company has not yet announced an exact launch date.

The upcoming handset will become the sixth addition to the Edge 70 family, joining the Motorola Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Pro+ and Edge 70 Max.

Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge 70 smartphone lineup in India with the upcoming launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo. The company has started teasing the new smartphone on a dedicated Flipkart microsite, offering an early look at its design and some camera details.

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Motorola Edge 70 Neo Design and Camera Details

The microsite reveals that the Motorola Edge 70 Neo will follow the familiar design language of the Edge series.

The smartphone is shown with a curved rear panel, rounded corners and a square-shaped camera module. The camera island features three cutouts, although the marketing material confirms a dual rear camera setup.

The camera system will be headlined by a 50MP primary sensor featuring Sony's LYTIA technology. It will also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Ultra HDR, suggesting Motorola is focusing on photography as a key feature of the upcoming device.

The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart following its launch in India.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Expected Specifications

Although Motorola has not officially confirmed the complete hardware details, previous reports have suggested the following specifications.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Expected Specifications Specifications Expected Details Display 6.78-inch 1.5K display Refresh Rate Up to 144Hz Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Rear Camera 50MP Sony LYTIA primary camera Camera Features OIS, Ultra HDR RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Battery 7,000mAh Availability Flipkart

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. If these reports are accurate, the device could combine a high-refresh-rate display with a large battery.

The reported 7,000mAh battery could also become a major selling point in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch and Price

Motorola has started building anticipation for the Edge 70 Neo through its Flipkart microsite, but the official launch date, pricing and complete specifications are yet to be announced.

The smartphone is expected to arrive in 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations, with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

More details about its availability, pricing and hardware configurations should become clear during the official launch announcement. Until then, the specifications mentioned above should be treated as reported details rather than confirmed features.