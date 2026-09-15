The listing suggests that a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset could power the upcoming smartphone and may bring notable upgrades over last year's Motorola Edge 60 Neo.

Ahead of its official debut, the Edge 70 Neo has appeared on Geekbench, offering an early look at its processor, RAM and software.

Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge smartphone lineup in India with the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Neo. While the company has confirmed the smartphone will launch in India, it has not yet revealed the exact launch date.

The smartphone could also be launched in India as a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 70 Plus, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Geekbench Details

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo was spotted on Geekbench 7.0.0 running Android AArch64. The device recorded 723 points in the single-core test and 2,943 points in the multi-core test.

According to the listing, the smartphone runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The processor configuration includes one prime core clocked at 2.50GHz, three cores running at 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.80GHz.

The Geekbench-listed model also comes with 6GB of RAM and runs Android 16.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Expected Specifications Specification Details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 GPU Adreno 810 RAM 6GB Operating system Android 16 Display Flat display, slim bezels Front camera design Centre-aligned punch-hole Rear cameras Triple-camera setup Primary camera 200MP sensor Expected colours Dark Green, Light Blue, Olive Green, Pale Pink

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Design and Camera

Previous design leaks indicate that the Motorola Edge 70 Neo could feature a flat display with slim bezels and a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The smartphone is expected to be offered in Dark Green, Light Blue, Olive Green and Pale Pink colour options, giving buyers several choices at launch.

On the rear, the Edge 70 Neo could feature a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 200MP primary sensor. However, details about the other two cameras are yet to be revealed.

What to Expect From the Motorola Edge 70 Neo

The Edge 70 Neo will succeed the Motorola Edge 60 Neo, and the new Geekbench appearance indicates a focus on improved performance and updated software.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with Android 16 could make it a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

Motorola is yet to reveal the complete specifications, pricing and launch date of the Edge 70 Neo in India. More details are expected to emerge ahead of the official announcement.