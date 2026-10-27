According to tipster information shared by MobileHardware, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo could arrive in India with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, paired with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

Although the company has not officially confirmed the launch date, the upcoming handset is tipped to feature a high-refresh-rate display, a Snapdragon processor and a large-capacity battery.

Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch the Edge 70 Neo in India, with a new leak revealing the smartphone's expected specifications, RAM and storage configurations, and colour options.

The smartphone is also expected to be available in four colour options inspired by Pantone shades: Mountain View, Milky Blue, Grey Lilac and Sage.

If the leaked details prove accurate, the Edge 70 Neo could appeal to users looking for a smartphone with a smooth display, capable hardware and long battery life.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Expected Features

Display

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate could provide smoother scrolling, animations and gaming experiences.

The screen is also expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, which is designed to help protect the display against everyday scratches and accidental damage.

Snapdragon Processor and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The processor is reportedly expected to be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Motorola is tipped to offer the handset in 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations, with 128GB and 256GB storage options. These configurations could give users different choices based on their performance needs and storage requirements.

Camera Specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is expected to feature a dual rear camera system. The setup could include a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The primary sensor is expected to handle everyday photography, while the macro camera could be used for close-up shots. The handset is also tipped to feature a three-in-one light sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone could include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity could be a key highlight of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. According to the leak, the Edge 70 Neo may pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

The large battery could provide extended usage between charges, although actual battery life will depend on factors such as display settings, network connectivity and usage patterns.

Design and Durability

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is reportedly expected to measure 8.49mm in thickness. Despite its large battery, the handset could remain relatively slim.

The smartphone is also tipped to carry an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. This rating indicates protection against dust ingress and water splashes, but it does not mean the device is waterproof.

Android 16 and Software Support

The handset is expected to ship with Android 16. Motorola is also tipped to provide four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

If confirmed, this software commitment could make the Edge 70 Neo a more attractive option for buyers who plan to keep their smartphones for several years.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Expected Specifications Specification Expected Details Model Motorola Edge 70 Neo Display Display 6.78-inch, 1.5K Refresh rate 144Hz Display protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Performance Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 RAM 6GB and 8GB Storage 128GB and 256GB RAM type LPDDR5X Storage type UFS 3.1 Camera Rear camera 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor, f/1.8 + 2MP macro camera Additional sensor Three-in-one light sensor Front camera 32MP Battery Battery 7,000mAh Charging 45W Design Thickness 8.49mm Dust and water resistance IP64 Software Operating system Android 16 Android upgrades Four major OS upgrades, reportedly Security updates Five years, reportedly Availability Colour options Mountain View, Milky Blue, Gray Lilac and Sage India launch date Not announced Price in India Not announced

Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch: What to Expect

Motorola has not officially announced the Edge 70 Neo's India launch date, pricing or complete specifications. The details currently available are based on leaks and should therefore be treated as unconfirmed.

The reported combination of a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 7,000mAh battery and long-term software support could make the smartphone an interesting addition to Motorola's Edge lineup.

More information about its pricing, availability and final specifications is expected once Motorola officially announces the device.