The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch Super HD and extreme 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1272 pixels and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ content and offers a peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ sets a new benchmark in smartphone camera features with a Quad 50MP Pro-Grade Camera System powered by Moto AI.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was launched in India on June 4 and will officially go on sale on June 11, 2026. bringing a premium smartphone experience with a strong focus on photography and performance.

It features ten-bit colour depth and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The curved-edge display is designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience for entertainment and gaming.

Chipset and performance

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500. It delivers ultra-smooth performance with advanced on-device AI capabilities and AI-enhanced imaging, delivering a 40% CPU boost, a 30% GPU boost, and a 65% faster NPU.

The device running on Hello UI based on the latest Android 16, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, comes with 3 assured OS upgrades and 5 years of SMR updates. The device also includes software experiences such as Moto Secure 5.0 with ThinkShield, Family Spaces, Moto Unplugged, and enhanced privacy and productivity capabilities designed for long-term reliability and security.

The chipset delivers 40% better graphics performance along with advanced AI-enhanced imaging capabilities. It is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and a large 4600 mm² vapour chamber cooling system for sustained gaming and multitasking performance. Connectivity is further enhanced with 17 5G Bands, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ delivers an immersive entertainment experience with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio for richer, more cinematic sound. The device has passed 16 military-grade durability tests, demonstrating its toughness.

Camera features

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a 50MP Ultra-Wide and Macro Vision camera with a 120° field of view for expansive landscapes and intricate close-up shots, along with a 50MP 3.5x Periscope Telephoto camera with OIS and 50x Super Zoom Pro, designed to capture distant subjects with exceptional clarity and minimal shake.

The device also features a 50MP Quad Pixel selfie camera with Auto Focus for sharp selfies and crystal-clear video capture. It also collaborates closely with AI by providing the amotoAI-powered camera, delivering enhanced camera features and magic effects.

Battery Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ packs a Massive 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery delivering up to 51 hours of battery life, supported by 90W TurboPower charging that provides up to 12 hours of battery life in just 9 minutes, along with 15W wireless charging for convenient cable-free charging.

Storage and availability

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and comes in Pantone-curated colour options, including PANTONE Zinfandel with Satin-Luxe finish, PANTONE Chicory Coffee with Sculpted Wood finish, and PANTONE Stormy Sea with Twill-Inspired finish.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will go on sale starting June 11 2026, at 12 PM onwards on Flipkart and Motorola. It will also be available in leading retail stores across India at an effective launch price of just INR 47,999.